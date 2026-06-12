Hạ Long Bay temporarily closes Soi Sim beach to visitors

QUẢNG NINH — The Management Board of the Hạ Long Bay–Yên Tử World Heritage Site has temporarily suspended visitors' access to Soi Sim beach while reviewing and completing legal procedures related to the site.

The move comes shortly after Soi Sim beach became the only Vietnamese beach included in the 2026 Corona Beach 100, an annual global guide recognising the world's top 100 beaches, compiled by the US-based Corona organisation in collaboration with international tourism experts.

According to the management board, Soi Sim beach, located on the VHL2 tourism route in Hạ Long Bay, has been closed since 2020 after construction of the Soi Sim island flora and fauna conservation area was suspended pending legal procedures involving land, forest and marine area allocation.

The management board is now working with relevant agencies to resolve outstanding issues and seek provincial approval to reopen the beach to visitors as soon as possible.

Covering about 7.8 hectares, Soi Sim is renowned for its crystal-clear water, white sandy beach, rich primary forest ecosystem and hills blanketed with purple myrtle flowers during summer. The international panel recognised the beach for its pristine beauty, strong connection with nature and commitment to environmental conservation and biodiversity.

During the temporary closure, tour operators, cruise operators and tour guides are requested to inform visitors in advance and recommend alternative attractions along the VHL2 route. — VNA/VNS