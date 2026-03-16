Việt Nam taps trail tourism potential

HÀ NỘI ― With around three quarters of its territory covered by hills and mountains, diverse terrain and largely unspoiled natural landscapes, Việt Nam holds strong potential to develop nature-based tourism such as adventure trekking, trail running and experiences linked to local cultural traditions.

Benefiting from rich biodiversity and a wide network of national parks and biosphere reserves, the country has increasingly attracted interest from both domestic and foreign investors. Developing trail tourism is therefore considered an important strategic direction for the sustainable growth of the tourism sector.

The Embassy of the Czech Republic in Việt Nam has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) in advancing an initiative to establish a trail-marking system.

According to Jaroslav Zukerstein, Deputy Ambassador and Chargé d’Affaires of the Czech Embassy, nature exploration tourism, particularly hiking in mountainous areas, has become highly popular worldwide. One key factor behind its appeal is the long-established trail-marking network in the Czech Republic, widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive and well-known systems globally.

He noted that this travel trend is gaining momentum across Asia, especially among young people. In Việt Nam, more young travellers are choosing short weekend trips to explore forests, mountains and local ecosystems.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the development of eco-tourism and adventure tourism in Việt Nam. In addition to installing trail signs, Czech experts will organise training sessions for forest rangers, local residents and student volunteers, enabling them to maintain the system independently without relying on foreign specialists.

The Czech Embassy has proposed launching a pilot project in a specific locality. Based on monitoring and evaluation results, a model could then be developed for wider replication. Tourism experts from the Czech Republic are expected to visit Việt Nam later this month to present technical standards, safety requirements and the value of trail networks.

Nguyễn Thị Hoa Mai, VNAT Deputy Director General, said the initiative aligns with the country’s orientation towards sustainable tourism development. However, she stressed the need to ensure compliance with forestry regulations and guidelines on forest protection.

Currently, trail tourism products in Việt Nam remain limited by the lack of clear route planning, unified standards and supporting infrastructure such as rest stops, rescue stations and safety equipment. A pilot scheme, combined with close coordination among tourism and forestry authorities, national parks and local administrations, could help improve service quality and create new eco-tourism opportunities nationwide. ― VNA/VNS