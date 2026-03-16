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Home Life & Style

Art from remnants of war

March 16, 2026 - 11:28
A new exhibition has opened in Hà Nội, displaying pieces of bomb shells and aircraft fragments shaped into lotus flowers. The artworks formed from material once used for death and destruction, now show off a message of peace.

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Project digitises heritage to engage youth

The project, entitled Gõ Chầu Thiên Hội, aims to build a digital resource platform and create a multidimensional exchange space where young people can access and develop a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage.

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