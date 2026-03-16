Painter’s artistic journey weaving the beauty of countryside

HÀ NỘI — Journeys across Việt Nam have proved fertile ground for painter Quỳnh Thơm, whose travels have sparked fresh inspiration and blossomed into vibrant new works now on display at an exhibition in Hà Nội.

Staying true to his long-standing theme of rural beauty, the artworks at Sắc Quê 10 (Colours of the Countryside 10) capture the essence of village life through familiar images: banana groves, ponds, rice fields, winding paths and flower gardens, all rendered in bright, uplifting tones. Some pieces highlight the quiet charm of wetlands, farmlands or misty dawns, using muted shades to emphasise tranquillity. In contrast, paintings of flowers and gardens burst with vivid colours, creating striking focal points across the exhibition space.

Rather than focusing on intricate detail, Quỳnh Thơm conveys impressions of the countryside’s serene, poetic atmosphere. For viewers, the experience feels less like observing a literal landscape and more like stepping into a realm of memory.

The 55-year-old artist explains that he has recently sought to broaden his creative themes. His journeys, from the northern mountains to the sun-drenched central coast and into the bustling southern cities, have brought him rich emotions and unforgettable experiences. These travels have gradually expanded his artistic world, allowing new spaces to emerge that reflect Việt Nam’s diverse landscapes and everyday life.

Commenting on his work, Mai Thị Ngọc Oanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association, noted that Quỳnh Thơm’s depiction of homeland does not rely on familiar motifs but stems from a need to express personal emotion. More than a continuation of his earlier exhibitions, Sắc Quê 10 reflects his effort to renew himself, marking a mature stage in his creativity: confident in style, assured in expression and bold in artistic vision.

“This way of painting gives his art a narrative quality, resembling a journey to rediscover his own memories and childhood. As a result, viewers often find a natural sense of empathy with the spaces and feelings conveyed in his paintings,” she said.

Born in 1971 in Thổ Tang Commune, Phú Thọ Province, Quỳnh Thơm grew up surrounded by rice fields, ponds and gardens typical of the northern midlands. These childhood memories became a lasting source of inspiration for his artistic journey. Even after creating hundreds of paintings on rural themes, he believes the subject still holds untapped potential.

Sắc Quê 10 is open to the public until March 20 at the Fine Art Exhibition House, 16 Ngô Quyền Street, Hà Nội. — VNS