Hà Nội’s landmarks open free for visitors in Tết

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's local residents and tourists will enjoy not only the city's beauty in spring but also free tickets to its must-visit most famous landmarks and sites during Tết.

The Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports sent documents asking agencies, units, and People's Committees of communes and wards to open their scenic spots, historical relics, and cultural sites free of charge on February 20-22 (fourth to sixth days of the Lunar New Year).

The department on February 20 announces a list of 17 sites that currently charge entrance fees but will open free of charge to visitors for spiritual activities, celebrations, check-in photos, and sightseeing during Tết and the early days of spring in 2026.

According to the department, this initiative will provide residents and visitors with greater access to and enjoyment of cultural values. At the same time, it will help promote the image of the capital city, stimulate cultural tourism at the start of the year, strengthen traditional education, and foster a joyful, healthy atmosphere within the community.

The department also revealed that during the five-day Lunar New Year holiday (February 14-18), Hà Nội is expected to welcome approximately 593,700 visitors, marking an 11.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Of the total, international arrivals are estimated at 111,200, up 51.4 per cent year-on-year, while domestic tourists are projected to reach around 482,500, a 5.4 per cent increase over the last year.

Total tourism revenue is estimated at VNĐ2.231 trillion (approximately US$87 million), representing a 19.8 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2025. These figures highlight the capital city’s growing appeal as a destination during the early spring season.

Seventeen free venues are: Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long at No 19C Hoàng Diệu Street; Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature Complex) at No 58 Quốc Tử Giám Street; Ngọc Sơn Temple in the heart of Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street; Hỏa Lò Prison Relic at No 1 Hỏa Lò Street; Cổ Loa Ancient Citadel in Đông Anh Commune; Hương Sơn Landscape Complex in Hương Sơn Commune; Cantonese Assembly Hall at No 22 Hàng Buồm Street; Heritage House at No 87 Mã Mây Street; Hà Nội Museum in Phạm Hùng Road; Bạch Mã Temple at No 76 Hàng Buồm Street; Kim Ngân Communal House at No 42-44 Hàng Bạc Street; Quan Đế Temple at No 28 Hàng Buồm Street; Hà Nội Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre at No 50 Đào Duy Từ Street; Quán Thánh Temple at No 190 Quán Thánh Street; Đường Lâm Ancient Village in Sơn Tây Ward; Thầy Pagoda in Quốc Oai Commune; and Tây Phương Pagoda in Tây Phương Commune. — VNS