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Leather art by Diệu Linh

March 16, 2026 - 17:27
From a tiny workshop on Lò Đúc Street in Hà Nội, artist Nguyễn Ngọc Diệu Linh hand-carves leather into distinctive pieces. Blending craft, art and occasional echoes of traditional temple motifs, each work carries its own story.

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