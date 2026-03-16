Leather art by Diệu Linh

From a tiny workshop on Lò Đúc Street in Hà Nội, artist Nguyễn Ngọc Diệu Linh hand-carves leather into distinctive pieces. Blending craft, art and occasional echoes of traditional temple motifs, each work carries its own story.
A new exhibition has opened in Hà Nội, displaying pieces of bomb shells and aircraft fragments shaped into lotus flowers. The artworks formed from material once used for death and destruction, now show off a message of peace.
Việt Nam’s culture ministry has issued a new code of conduct for the digital environment, promoting responsible online behaviour, combating misinformation and encouraging culturally respectful communication.
A major cultural festival in Bắc Ninh will celebrate the UNESCO recognition of Đông Hồ folk paintings while unveiling the newly recognised Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc World Heritage complex.
The project, entitled Gõ Chầu Thiên Hội, aims to build a digital resource platform and create a multidimensional exchange space where young people can access and develop a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage.
An exhibition by French-Vietnamese painter Liên Phạm opened in Paris on March 13, showcasing a unique artistic approach that explores personal identity and cultural connections through experimental techniques.