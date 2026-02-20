Lào Cai draws tourists on first days of Lunar New Year

LÀO CAI — The northwestern province of Lào Cai has welcomed an estimated 250,000 visitors as of February 19 (the third day of the Lunar New Year), including around 23,000 foreigners, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Sa Pa ward accounted for the largest share, receiving approximately 71,600 visitors.

Total tourism revenue across the province is estimated at VNĐ700 billion (US$26.95 million), with overall room occupancy rates reaching 70–80 per cent. Sa Pa continued to affirm its appeal, generating an estimated VNĐ459 billion in revenue and recording occupancy rates of between 90 per cent and 95 per cent.

Peaceful villages surrounded by natural landscapes and rich ethnic cultural traditions, such as Tả Van, Tả Phìn, and Y Tý, have proved popular destinations during these days.

At this time of the year, Tả Van is described as picture-perfect, with crisp spring weather, light drizzle and scenic trekking routes attracting visitors seeking immersive experiences. Many homestays there have reported full occupancy, with several recording booking rates of more than 90 per cent. Anticipating increased demand for accommodation, leisure, and experiential services during the holiday period, local service providers have upgraded facilities and enhanced service quality.

In addition to culinary and relaxation services, some establishments have introduced cultural activities such as traditional weaving, batik painting and brocade embroidery, offering visitors deeper insight into the culture and daily life of highland communities.

Beyond Tả Van, Y Tý has also attracted a growing number of visitors keen to experience community-based tourism. At this time, peach blossoms and mustard flowers are in full bloom across the hillsides, adding vibrant colour to village gardens. Y Tý is home to around 30 homestays, with families preparing facilities carefully to ensure environmental hygiene and food safety, while showcasing distinctive local traditions to enrich visitors’ stays.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism also noted that cross-border traffic has remained at a high level, with outbound movements accounting for the larger share, primarily involving Vietnamese and Chinese citizens. Tens of thousands of crossings have been recorded, reflecting steady demand for trade, tourism, and family visits. The effective deployment of automated border control gates has helped shorten processing time, enhance state management efficiency and facilitate travel, thereby supporting tourism activities through Lào Cai’s border gates. — VNA/VNS