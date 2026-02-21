Feeling the rhythm

They may not be able to see clearly, but these dancers can feel every beat. Guided by a devoted teacher, visually impaired students are learning dance sport, not just for health, but to prove that passion and determination can light the way forward.
Chuồn Village in Huế was once famed for ‘Liễn’ - decorative calligraphic panels cherished by families from all walks of life. Today, young people are working to revive the craft, adapt it to contemporary life, share it more widely with the public and pass it on to the next generation.
In recent years, alongside the tradition of family reunions during the Lunar New Year (Tết), travelling during the holiday has become increasingly popular. Early spring travel is not merely about sightseeing, it also carries the meaning of seeking good fortune, peace, and cultural experiences across different regions of the country.
In 2025, Chân Mây Port in Huế welcomed 46 cruise ships with a total of 131,515 passengers and crew members. In 2026, the number of cruise calls is expected to nearly double to around 88, bringing an estimated 260,000 arrivals.
More households in Việt Nam are moving beyond the classic Tết formula of family gatherings, home-cooked feasts, and hosting visitors. Increasingly, they are choosing shared travel as a way to unwind, recharge, and deepen familial ties.
While fireworks and countdown celebrations light up much of the country, New Year’s Eve on Côn Đảo is markedly subdued. At midnight, Côn Đảo becomes an “island of candles” as locals gather at Hàng Dương Cemetery to pay tribute to national heroes.
A series of exhibitions, diverse in materials and perspectives, not only celebrate the zodiac animal of the year but also invite visitors on a journey into the cultural, historical, and artistic depth associated with this familiar motif.