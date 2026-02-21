Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Feeling the rhythm

February 21, 2026 - 11:44
They may not be able to see clearly, but these dancers can feel every beat. Guided by a devoted teacher, visually impaired students are learning dance sport, not just for health, but to prove that passion and determination can light the way forward.

Old calligraphy, new energy

Chuồn Village in Huế was once famed for ‘Liễn’ - decorative calligraphic panels cherished by families from all walks of life. Today, young people are working to revive the craft, adapt it to contemporary life, share it more widely with the public and pass it on to the next generation.
Good fortune, peace, and cultural experiences within spring journeys

In recent years, alongside the tradition of family reunions during the Lunar New Year (Tết), travelling during the holiday has become increasingly popular. Early spring travel is not merely about sightseeing, it also carries the meaning of seeking good fortune, peace, and cultural experiences across different regions of the country.
Exploring hidden Tết experiences across Việt Nam

While fireworks and countdown celebrations light up much of the country, New Year’s Eve on Côn Đảo is markedly subdued. At midnight, Côn Đảo becomes an “island of candles” as locals gather at Hàng Dương Cemetery to pay tribute to national heroes.

