Home Life & Style

Hương Pagoda Festival 2026 officially opens

February 22, 2026 - 10:05
The annual Hương Pagoda Festival opened in Hà Nội's Hương Sơn Commune on February 22, welcoming pilgrims and visitors to one of Việt Nam’s largest spiritual and tourism events.

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Hương Pagoda Festival officially opened on February 22, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, in Hương Sơn Commune.

Held under the theme “Safety - Friendliness - Quality”, this year’s festival underscores efforts to ensure a secure and welcoming environment while enhancing service standards for visitors.

The festival runs from February 18 to May 11 (from the second day of the first lunar month to the 25th day of the third lunar month), drawing thousands of pilgrims and tourists to the renowned spiritual complex, one of the country’s most significant spring pilgrimage destinations. VNS

Despite the rain, many visitors make their way to Hương Pagoda on the festival’s opening day. VNA/VNS Photos
Despite the rain, many visitors make their way to Hương Pagoda on the festival’s opening day.
Despite the rain, many visitors make their way to Hương Pagoda on the festival’s opening day.
Visitors queue for the cable car to Hương Tích Cave at the Hương Pagoda complex.
Festival-goers travel by boat along Yến Stream en route to the Hương Pagoda complex.
Festival-goers travel by boat along Yến Stream en route to the Hương Pagoda complex.
Festival-goers travel by boat along Yến Stream en route to the Hương Pagoda complex.
Large crowds gather at Hương Pagoda on the opening day of the 2026 festival. 

