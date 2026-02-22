Hương Pagoda Festival 2026 officially opens

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Hương Pagoda Festival officially opened on February 22, the sixth day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, in Hương Sơn Commune.

Held under the theme “Safety - Friendliness - Quality”, this year’s festival underscores efforts to ensure a secure and welcoming environment while enhancing service standards for visitors.

The festival runs from February 18 to May 11 (from the second day of the first lunar month to the 25th day of the third lunar month), drawing thousands of pilgrims and tourists to the renowned spiritual complex, one of the country’s most significant spring pilgrimage destinations. VNS