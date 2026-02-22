Politics & Law
White bauhinia blossoms paint Điện Biên Province in spring hues

February 22, 2026 - 09:43
The signature bauhinia flowers of Việt Nam’s northwest are in full bloom across northern mountainous Điện Biên Province, transforming the mountain city into a poetic spring landscape.

ĐIỆN BIÊN — From mid-February, white bauhinia blossoms, a floral symbol of the northwest highlands, have begun blooming across streets, parks and residential areas in Điện Biên Phủ Ward, Điện Biên Province.

The pristine white petals signal the arrival of spring in the mountain city, creating a serene and romantic setting. Rows of trees lining major roads and public spaces are now covered in blossoms, drawing residents and visitors eager to admire the seasonal beauty and capture photographs.

Beyond their visual charm, bauhinia flowers hold cultural significance for ethnic communities in the northwest, symbolising purity and enduring affection. Their annual bloom has become a highlight of Điện Biên’s spring, adding to the province’s appeal as a destination during the festive season. VNS

Canopies of white blossoms stretch along city streets, softening the usual bustle of daily life in Điện Biên Province. VNA/VNS Photos
Bauhinia trees in bloom brighten the grounds of Võ Thị Sáu Park in Điện Biên Phủ Ward. 
White bauhinia flowers bloom across Võ Thị Sáu Park in Điện Biên Phủ Ward.
Bauhinia branches line walkways, offering a gentle and soothing atmosphere for visitors.
Young people flock to capture check-in photos during the peak of the bauhinia blossom season.
Young people flock to capture check-in photos during the peak of the bauhinia blossom season.
Young people flock to capture check-in photos during the peak of the bauhinia blossom season.
The delicate, pristine beauty of the white bauhinia in full bloom.
Young people flock to capture check-in photos during the peak of the bauhinia blossom season.
Clusters of bauhinia flowers burst into full bloom, creating a striking spring display.
Clusters of bauhinia flowers burst into full bloom, creating a striking spring display.

