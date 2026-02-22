White bauhinia blossoms paint Điện Biên Province in spring hues

ĐIỆN BIÊN — From mid-February, white bauhinia blossoms, a floral symbol of the northwest highlands, have begun blooming across streets, parks and residential areas in Điện Biên Phủ Ward, Điện Biên Province.

The pristine white petals signal the arrival of spring in the mountain city, creating a serene and romantic setting. Rows of trees lining major roads and public spaces are now covered in blossoms, drawing residents and visitors eager to admire the seasonal beauty and capture photographs.

Beyond their visual charm, bauhinia flowers hold cultural significance for ethnic communities in the northwest, symbolising purity and enduring affection. Their annual bloom has become a highlight of Điện Biên’s spring, adding to the province’s appeal as a destination during the festive season. VNS