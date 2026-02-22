White bauhinia blossoms paint Điện Biên Province in spring hues

ĐIỆN BIÊN — From mid-February, white bauhinia blossoms, a floral symbol of the northwest highlands, have begun blooming across streets, parks and residential areas in Điện Biên Phủ Ward, Điện Biên Province.
The pristine white petals signal the arrival of spring in the mountain city, creating a serene and romantic setting. Rows of trees lining major roads and public spaces are now covered in blossoms, drawing residents and visitors eager to admire the seasonal beauty and capture photographs.
Beyond their visual charm, bauhinia flowers hold cultural significance for ethnic communities in the northwest, symbolising purity and enduring affection. Their annual bloom has become a highlight of Điện Biên’s spring, adding to the province’s appeal as a destination during the festive season. VNS
|Canopies of white blossoms stretch along city streets, softening the usual bustle of daily life in Điện Biên Province. VNA/VNS Photos
|Bauhinia trees in bloom brighten the grounds of Võ Thị Sáu Park in Điện Biên Phủ Ward.
|White bauhinia flowers bloom across Võ Thị Sáu Park in Điện Biên Phủ Ward.
|Bauhinia branches line walkways, offering a gentle and soothing atmosphere for visitors.
|Young people flock to capture check-in photos during the peak of the bauhinia blossom season.
|The delicate, pristine beauty of the white bauhinia in full bloom.
|Clusters of bauhinia flowers burst into full bloom, creating a striking spring display.
