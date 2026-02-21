Human chess festival opens in Hà Nội, celebrating traditional Vietnamese culture

HÀ NỘI — Human chess took centre stage at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square on February 21, the fifth day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, as the Hoàn Kiếm Ward People’s Committee officially opened the “Human Chess – A Traditional Vietnamese Cultural Beauty” festival.

The annual event transforms the historic square into a giant chessboard, where players command “living pieces” dressed in traditional costumes. More than a game, human chess is a distinctive folk performance that combines tactical skill, theatrical display and martial spirit, reinforcing community ties while preserving and promoting Việt Nam’s cultural heritage. VNS