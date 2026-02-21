Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Human chess festival opens in Hà Nội, celebrating traditional Vietnamese culture

February 21, 2026 - 13:58
Human chess comes alive in the heart of Hà Nội as young players transform into living pieces on a giant board at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square. Blending strategy, performance and festive spirit, the traditional game draws crowds of locals and international visitors eager to experience a vibrant slice of Vietnamese culture this Lunar New Year.
In human chess, each piece is represented by a person in corresponding costume, moving across a giant board under the direction of two players. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — Human chess took centre stage at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square on February 21, the fifth day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, as the Hoàn Kiếm Ward People’s Committee officially opened the “Human Chess – A Traditional Vietnamese Cultural Beauty” festival.

The annual event transforms the historic square into a giant chessboard, where players command “living pieces” dressed in traditional costumes. More than a game, human chess is a distinctive folk performance that combines tactical skill, theatrical display and martial spirit, reinforcing community ties while preserving and promoting Việt Nam’s cultural heritage. VNS

A suspended chessboard is set up at the Human Chess Festival, allowing spectators to follow each move more easily.
Young participants dress as chess pieces, taking part in the game in the hope of welcoming good fortune and a favourable start to the Year of the Horse 2026.
Young participants dress as chess pieces, taking part in the game in the hope of welcoming good fortune and a favourable start to the Year of the Horse 2026.
International visitors join the lively atmosphere of the festival, experiencing the beauty of traditional Vietnamese culture.
Human chess is a traditional folk game that reflects the cultural depth, strategic thinking and martial spirit of the Vietnamese people.
A suspended chessboard is set up at the Human Chess Festival, allowing spectators to follow each move more easily.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương presents flowers to the two chess masters.

