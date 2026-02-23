PM hails VAST as key intellectual force for national growth, independence

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday visited the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), emphasising the contributions of scientists and academics in ensuring national independence through Vietnamese intellect.

VAST is considered a driving force in the national science ecosystem with its 50-year history.

During the 2021-25 period, VAST published more than 12,000 scientific papers and was granted nearly 300 patents, reinforcing its position as the country’s leading institution in basic and applied research.

In implementing the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation, VAST has completed 12 of the 45 assigned tasks on schedule, with the remaining 33 underway and none lagging.

PM Chính reiterated that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are inevitable trends and top strategic priorities, serving as keys to breakthrough development and sustainable economic growth.

In this context, he urged VAST to strive for breakthroughs with the aim of becoming a leading science-technology institution in Southeast Asia by 2030.

He requested the academy to advance four key changes, including green transformation, digital transformation, energy transition, and restructuring and improvement of human resources. VAST should act as a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, and in the establishment of a national science and technology database to support policymaking, he said.

In addition, the academy must step up the effective development of new economic models, strengthen linkages among the state, private and foreign-invested sectors and focus on developing large economic groups with strong brands and international reputations capable of integrating into regional and global value chains.

The Government leader also encouraged VAST to open its labs, enhance cooperation with private economic groups, and place enterprises at the centre of the innovation system. It must establish mechanisms that motivate scientists to engage in the commercialisation of their research outcomes, turning inventions into practical products that directly contribute to product value chains.

With the Ministry of Science and Technology leading the policymaking related to science-technology organisations, the VAST is assigned to develop an action programme to implement the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s strategic directions.

PM Chính instructed the academy to submit key proposals on mastering strategic technologies and strengthening its capacity in 2026, while proactively developing long-term strategies, programmes and major projects through 2030 with a vision to 2045.

He also called for the establishment of mechanisms ensuring greater autonomy and accountability in operations, personnel, resources and finance, alongside focused investment in strategic infrastructure.

The PM stressed the need to reform governance and science management by shifting from a task-based to a results-oriented approach, prioritising concrete products and measurable national impact.

Taking into account market demand, coordination mechanisms and the commercialisation of research outcomes, PM Chính called for stronger science and technology research that prioritises impact, academic value and practical application, rather than merely increasing publication numbers.

He stressed a focus on basic sciences, core and strategic technologies, while fostering a culture of innovation that encourages bold thinking, breakthrough action and responsible risk-taking.

The PM emphasised the importance of an open research environment that respects diversity, promotes international cooperation, strengthens the links between the State, scientists and businesses, and delivers advanced technologies with global competitiveness.

He expressed a strong belief that VAST would continue to be a cradle for nurturing and bringing together a new generation of pioneers on the technological frontiers, who safeguard national sovereignty not only with determination but also intellect and innovation.

On this occasion, the PM presented the first-class Labour Order to VAST in recognition of its outstanding achievements and contributions to the national building and defence. — VNS