State President pays Lunar New Year visit to Lào Cai Province

LÀO CAI — State President Lương Cường on Monday paid a visit to the Party organisation, authorities and people of the northern province of Lào Cai - the seventh day of the Lunar New Year.

Extending New Year greetings to officials, Party members, armed forces and people of all ethnic groups in the province, President Cường commended Lào Cai’s notable achievements in recent years.

He noted that Việt Nam maintained independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensured a peaceful and stable environment, and recorded economic growth among the highest in the region, with per capita income surpassing US$5,000 in 2025 despite numerous challenges. National defence and security were strengthened, while foreign affairs and international integration remained a bright spot, contributing to enhancing Việt Nam's stature on the global stage.

Regarding Party and political system building, particularly the implementation of the two-tier local administration model, the President said that after more than seven months, the new model has initially proven effective thanks to broad public consensus. He stressed the need for continued review and refinement to ensure a streamlined and more efficient apparatus.

The President praised Lào Cai for maintaining solidarity and determination in overcoming difficulties in 2025. The province recorded positive economic restructuring, ranking 17th among the 34 localities nationwide and second in the northern midland and mountainous region in growth rate. Social welfare was safeguarded, cultural identities of ethnic groups preserved, living standards improved, and national defence, security and border sovereignty firmly maintained. Cross-border cooperation was further strengthened.

Despite ongoing administrative restructuring, Lào Cai sustained growth and ensured social welfare, particularly in areas affected by natural disasters. The province also took thorough care of residents during Tết, ensuring all families could enjoy a safe and warm holiday.

President Cường expressed condolences over a tragic passenger boat accident on Thác Bà Lake on the fifth day of Tết which resulted in the losses of six lives, extending sympathies to victims’ families and local authorities.

Looking ahead to 2026, the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, he called on Lào Cai to fully tap its potential, accelerate socio-economic development, advance administrative reform under the two-tier model, improve living standards, and safeguard national defence and border sovereignty.

On this occasion, the President presented gifts to the elderly, veteran revolutionaries, social policy beneficiaries, students, members of the armed forces, and representatives of the local community.

Earlier, he offered incense in tribute to national hero Trần Quốc Tuấn at Thượng Temple in the province. — VNS