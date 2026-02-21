Vietnamese Party chief receives former US Deputy Secretary of State

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm received Kurt M. Campbell, former US Deputy Secretary of State, on February 20 afternoon (local time) as part of his trip to Washington D.C. to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace.

At the meeting, General Secretary Lâm shared Việt Nam’s major orientations in its new development phase, highlighting the vision and strategic goals set forth at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. He underscored priorities, including institutional reform, growth acceleration, science and technology development, innovation, digital economy and green economy advancement, and deeper, more substantive and effective international integration.

He commended Campbell’s important role and positive contributions to advancing Việt Nam–US relations over the years. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as its proactive and responsible engagement in addressing regional and global issues.

The General Secretary encouraged Campbell to continue serving as a trusted bridge between Việt Nam and the US, as well as with the business community and international partners, thereby promoting policy dialogue, providing strategic analysis of global economic, technological and policy trends, and strengthening connectivity between US enterprises and strategic investors with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities, particularly in high technology, finance, digital infrastructure and clean energy. He also urged efforts to encourage US companies to expand cooperation and investment in Việt Nam in tandem with improving governance standards and market transparency, and to provide timely, constructive feedback from the business community at early stages of policymaking to enhance feasibility and effectiveness in public–private cooperation.

Emphasising that investors’ success is Việt Nam's success, the Party chief reaffirmed the country’s commitment to further improving the investment climate, maintaining socio-political stability, enhancing institutional quality, and creating the most possible favourable conditions for international businesses to develop in a long-term, efficient and sustainable manner. Việt Nam wishes for deeper cooperation with the global business community, sharing both responsibilities and benefits in sustainable development, he noted.

For his part, Campbell congratulated Việt Nam on the successful 14th National Party Congress, and General Secretary Lâm on his re-election as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee. He spoke highly of the Party chief’s trip to the US, saying that both the trip and Việt Nam’s participation in the Gaza Board of Peace demonstrate the country’s proactive, responsible and substantive contributions to peace, stability and international cooperation.

Campbell expressed his strong impressions of Việt Nam’s development vision and strategic orientations outlined at the 14th National Party Congress, describing them as a solid foundation for the country to continue maintaining stability and rapid, sustainable growth. He noted that US businesses and partners highly value Việt Nam’s investment environment, viewing the country as a strategic destination in global supply chains and innovation networks, and affirm their readiness to continue supporting economic, investment and business connectivity between the two nations. — VNA/VNS