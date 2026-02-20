Vietnamese defence minister meets with US Under Secretary of War

WASHINGTON DC — Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang received US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge A. Colby in Washington DC on Thursday as he was accompanying Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace.

The minister congratulated the US on successfully hosting the meeting and reaffirmed that Việt Nam regards the US as one of its key partners, particularly regarding trade and economic ties.

He suggested expanding cooperation on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, respect for international law, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions, thereby contributing to peace, security, stability, and development in the region and the world.

He noted that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the US Department of War have effectively implemented the agreed cooperation areas in line with high-level guidance, with highlights including delegation exchanges, all-level contacts, war consequence remediation, United Nations peacekeeping, and education and training.

Giang also thanked the US for its support in addressing post-war bomb and mine clearance, dioxin remediation, and in the search, recovery, and identification of fallen and missing Vietnamese soldiers.

For his part, Colby extended Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to Việt Nam. He voiced his hope that the two countries will further enhance defence cooperation for the sake of peace, collaboration, and sustainable development.

The US Department of War, he affirmed, would continue to support Việt Nam in addressing the consequences of war, including the identification of fallen and missing Vietnamese soldiers, as well as in education and training cooperation.

Giang called on both sides to continue close coordination to effectively implement the signed agreements, including the Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing cooperation in addressing war consequences inked in October 2025, and to soon realise commitments to support Việt Nam in this field, particularly the dioxin remediation project at Biên Hòa Air Base.

Việt Nam will continue to create the most favourable conditions for the search for US personnel missing in action (MIA), while hoping that the US would step up the provision of information, documents, and memorabilia related to fallen and missing Vietnamese soldiers, he said.

In the near future, alongside stronger cooperation in addressing the consequences of war, Việt Nam and the US will further enhance collaboration for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, the Vietnamese minister said.

On this occasion, Giang extended Tết greetings to officers and staff of the Việt Nam Defence Attaché Office in the US.

He underscored the consistent implementation of the Party's and the State’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, as well as proactive, comprehensive, and extensive international integration.

In recent years, the Việt Nam People’s Army has actively promoted international integration and defence diplomacy at both bilateral and multilateral levels with tangible results, he noted.

Defence diplomacy has become one of the key pillars of the Party’s external relations and State diplomacy, serving as an important channel for building and consolidating strategic trust, fostering and expanding Việt Nam’s friendly relations with countries and international organisations, and contributing to enhancing the stature and prestige of the country, its people, and the Việt Nam People’s Army, he said.

Giang expressed his confidence that the Việt Nam Defence Attaché Office in the US will continue to effectively fulfil its advisory role and carry out defence diplomacy activities to enhance mutual understanding and promote friendship and defence cooperation between the two countries.

He urged the office to build on its achievements, proactively conduct research, and promptly propose recommendations to the Party, the State and the military to further deepen the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS