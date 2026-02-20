Vietnamese Party leader meets US trade representative in Washington

WASHINGTON DC — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer on Thursday during his visit to the US to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in Washington DC.

The Vietnamese Party leader congratulated the US on successfully organising the inaugural meeting, highlighting the importance of peace, security, and development to nations worldwide.

Party General Secretary Lâm also congratulated the US on its national achievements during President Donald Trump’s second term. He extended an invitation to President Trump and US businesses to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Việt Nam in 2027.

The Vietnamese leader praised progress in bilateral cooperation across politics, trade and the economy, defence–security and people-to-people exchanges.

He proposed that both sides further strengthen their relationship in a more substantive and effective manner to bring tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples, contributing to peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.

He welcomed the positive results in negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement, commended the role of the Office of the US Trade Representative, and appreciated Greer’s support in the process.

Việt Nam would continue to work closely with the US to soon finalise the agreement, he said.

Ambassador Greer congratulated Party chief Lâm on his re-election at the recent National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and conveyed President Trump’s congratulations to the Vietnamese leader.

He also expressed appreciation for Lâm’s attendance at the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace, underscoring the importance of Việt Nam–US ties.

The US trade representative spoke highly of the positive developments in bilateral relations, particularly in trade and economic cooperation.

He emphasised that Việt Nam is an important trading partner of the US and that further strengthening bilateral economic and trade ties would contribute to the overall development of relations between the two countries.

Greer said negotiations on a reciprocal, fair, and balanced trade agreement between Việt Nam and the US have made significant progress and are entering a decisive phase.

He stressed the importance of the agreement to bilateral economic and trade cooperation and appreciated the proactive efforts of the Vietnamese negotiating delegation.

Greer affirmed that the Office of the US Trade Representative and he himself would continue to coordinate closely with Vietnamese ministries and agencies and make every effort to conclude the negotiations soon, in line with the directions of Party General Secretary Lâm and President Trump.

On this occasion, Ambassador Greer extended Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to the Vietnamese Party chief and the people of Việt Nam. — VNS