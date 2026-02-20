Vietnamese Party chief attends first meeting of Gaza Board of Peace in US

WASHINGTON DC — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm attended the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in Washington DC on Thursday morning (local time) at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, who is also the Board’s founding chairman.

The meeting was attended by heads of state and leaders from more than 50 countries, including founding members and observers of the Gaza Board of Peace.

Speaking at the event, US President Donald Trump emphasised that the Gaza Board of Peace is a mechanism for coordination with the United Nations (UN) to coordinate humanitarian aid, reconstruction and stabilisation of the region.

Speakers presented the pillars for the transitional phase in the Gaza Strip, including restoring security with civilian police forces, economic recovery, sustainable relief, and restoration of basic public services. Besides the security stabilisation plan, the meeting also heard presentations on reconstruction plans for the Gaza Strip, including clearing debris, building 400,000 homes, developing hotel complexes, establishing a 5G network, logistics systems, and building open economic zones.

At the meeting, nine countries pledged US$7 billion to support the people of the Gaza Strip. The US pledged $10 billion to the Board of Peace. The World Bank also announced the establishment of the Gaza Reconstruction and Development Fund at the World Bank to support the management of donor contributions and mobilise funding from governments and the private sector.

President Trump highly appreciated General Secretary Lâm's participation in the meeting, affirming his respect for Việt Nam as an admirable country with an increasingly significant role and influence.

Việt Nam participates in the Gaza Board of Peace to contribute to ending the conflict in Gaza, protecting civilians, ensuring safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, rebuilding essential infrastructure, and promoting a credible political process toward lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

Việt Nam's consistent stance is that all disputes and conflicts must be resolved peacefully, based on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for the fundamental rights and legitimate interests of all parties involved.

As a country that has experienced numerous wars and received valuable assistance from the international community, with a sense of responsibility and goodwill, Việt Nam is ready to cooperate closely with the members of the Board of Peace and participate, to the best of its ability, in joint efforts to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, rebuild essential infrastructure, and build trust among the parties.

Việt Nam supports concrete solutions to end the conflict, restore peace, security and reconstruction, and ensure the livelihoods of the people in the Gaza Strip, and to implement a comprehensive political process in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

At the same time, to ensure sustainable peace and uphold the rights of the people of the Gaza Strip, Việt Nam hopes that the implemented measures will ensure the participation of all relevant parties, especially Palestinian authorities. — VNA/VNS