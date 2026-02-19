Party leader arrives in US for inaugural meeting of Gaza Board of Peace

MARYLAND — The special aircraft carrying Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his entourage arrived at Joint Base Andrews in the US at February 18 noon (local time) to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace.

The February 18-20 trip is made at the invitation of President Donald Trump, also the Board’s Founding Chairman.

Welcoming General Secretary Tô Lâm and the delegation at Joint Base Andrews were Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng; Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations Đỗ Hùng Việt; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang; Consul General of Việt Nam in San Francisco Hoàng Anh Tuấn; Consul General of Việt Nam in Houston Hoàng Thùy Dương; along with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US.

As a founding member, Việt Nam wishes to work with other members to promote the role of the Gaza Board of Peace in advancing peace and reconstruction in Gaza on the basis of resolutions of the UN Security Council, ensuring the legitimate interests of all parties, especially the Palestinian people, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

The top Vietnamese leader’s participation in the Board’s inaugural meeting demonstrates Việt Nam’s support for peace efforts in general and for the Gaza reconstruction initiative in particular, contributing to deepening Việt Nam–US cooperation in addressing regional and global issues, in line with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS