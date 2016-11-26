State President offers incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67, Bắc Bộ Phủ

HÀ NỘI — In the joyful atmosphere welcoming the Year of the Horse, on the evening of February 16 (the last day of the lunar year 2025), State President Lương Cường offered incense to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67 in the relic site dedicated to the late leader within the Presidential Palace grounds, and at the headquarters of the Presidential Office at Bắc Bộ Phủ (Tonkin Palace).

At House 67, where President Hồ Chí Minh lived and worked during the final days of his life, President Cường expressed deep emotion in remembrance of the eminent leader and national liberation hero. He devoted his entire life to not only the cause of national liberation and independence, but also to the struggle of progressive humanity for conscience and human dignity, for world peace and for friendship among nations.

Paying solemn tribute to the founder of modern Việt Nam, President Cường pledged to join the entire Party, people, and armed forces in further promoting the strength of great national unity; studying and follow Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality, and style; upholding solidarity, self-reliance, and self-resilience; and realising the aspiration for national development, building a country that is increasingly prosperous, strong, civilised, and happy, with people enjoying ever-improving living standards and well-being.

The President’s incense-offering ceremony at House 67 and Bắc Bộ Phủ on the final evening of the Year of the Snake reflected the profound gratitude of the Party, State, and people toward President Hồ Chí Minh. The Presidential Office headquarters is a site of special historical significance associated with many major national events. It was the location of Hà Nội’s struggle to seize power during the August 1945 Revolution, and where President Hồ Chí Minh and the provisional government of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam worked from after the revolution until the outbreak of the nationwide resistance in 1946.

On the occasion, President Cường also extended his regards and best wishes to all officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers at the Hồ Chí Minh relic site, as well as staff of the Presidential Office and their families. — VNA/VNS