National Assembly race narrows to 1,041 hopefuls

HÀ NỘI — The second consultative conference for elections to the 16th National Assembly has finalised a preliminary nationwide list of 1,041 candidates, marking a significant milestone in preparations for the 2026–2031 term.

According to a report by the Standing Board of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the consultative process was carried out democratically, in accordance with the Election Law and within the prescribed timeframe.

The list comprises 217 candidates nominated by central agencies and 824 introduced by localities, equivalent to 2.08 candidates for each seat to be filled, ensuring the legally required surplus.

At the central level, all 71 delegates attending the conference voted unanimously to approve the preliminary list of 217 nominees. Of these, 145 are full-time deputies working in National Assembly bodies, accounting for nearly 67 per cent. The remainder were nominated by Party agencies, the Government, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other central institutions.

Women account for 23.5 per cent of centrally nominated candidates, while nearly 10 per cent are from ethnic groups. Five nominees are non-Party members and 138 are incumbent deputies seeking re-election.

At the local level, women represent just over half of the 824 nominees. More than one quarter are under 40 and one in four candidates is from an ethnic group. Non-Party members account for nearly 11 per cent of locally nominated candidates.

Nationwide, women make up 45.24 per cent of all nominees, while candidates under 40 account for 21.90 per cent. Ethnic communities represent 21.99 per cent of the total list and non-Party members 9.12 per cent. A total of 145 deputies from the 15th National Assembly are standing for re-election.

The second consultative round was also conducted for People’s Councils at provincial and commune levels, with nomination figures exceeding the number of seats to be filled in line with legal requirements.

The VFF Standing Committee has called on agencies and localities to continue reviewing nominations to ensure appropriate structure and composition, particularly regarding women, ethnic communities, young candidates and non-Party members, as the election process moves to its next stage. — VNS