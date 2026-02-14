Politics & Law
Politics & Law

PM offers incense to kings at Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

February 14, 2026 - 16:31
At the ceremony, PM Phạm Minh Chính and other delegates prayed for national peace and prosperity, and for the people to enjoy happiness.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính offers incense at Kính Thiên Palace, part of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính offered incense at Kính Thiên Palace, part of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội, to commemorate kings and those who made contributions to the nation on the morning of February 14, the 27th day of the last lunar month.

Kính Thiên Palace was built in 1428 under the Lê Dynasty. During the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945), King Gia Long ordered the construction of a new citadel. The Lê-era palace remained the centre of the royal residence complex under the Nguyễn, although its scale was reduced. In 1841, the Nguyễn Dynasty renamed it Long Thiên Palace.

At the ceremony, PM Chính and other delegates prayed for national peace and prosperity, and for the people to enjoy happiness.

Speaking to the staff of the Thăng Long–Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre, the leader commended their efforts in managing, preserving, restoring and promoting the value of the site’s cultural heritage.

Emphasising that the preservation, restoration and promotion of the value of the UNESCO-recognised Thăng Long Imperial Citadel is a consistent policy of the Party, the PM called on them to uphold the highest sense of responsibility for the work.

He requested that, alongside state funding, Hà Nội in general and the centre in particular mobilise other legal resources to restore, renovate and preserve the site.

The leader also asked for proposals on specific mechanisms and policies, if necessary, to be submitted to the Government for consideration, so that the site will truly stand as a source of pride for the capital city. — VNA/VNS

