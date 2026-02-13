“Red study tour” initiative strengthens Việt Nam – China youth friendship

BEIJING — A delegation of 150 Vietnamese young people joined their Chinese peers in the “Red study tour” initiative held in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China from February 8–12, contributing to stronger youth exchanges between the two countries.

The Vietnamese representatives come from Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, and Tuyên Quang provinces and Hải Phòng City in the north.

During the programme, participants visited and conducted field studies in localities in Guangxi, including Nanning, Guilin, Liuzhou, Chongzuo and Fangchenggang. They toured historical sites associated with President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary activities in China.

Through these activities, they gained deeper insights into the revolutionary friendship forged by veteran leaders of the two countries, who supported each other in the struggle for national liberation.

In addition to site visits, the programme featured thematic discussions and exchanges on President Hồ Chí Minh, scientific and technological innovation, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, among other activities.

Zuo Xianglei, Deputy Secretary of the Guangxi Youth League Committee and President of the Guangxi Youth Federation, said the programme marked the first activity in 2026 within the “Red Journey – Following President Hồ Chí Minh’s Footsteps” series for Vietnamese youth in China. She described it as a concrete step to implement high-level common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries last year.

Nguyễn Thị Hương Nhung, Secretary of the Cao Bằng Provincial Youth Union, said the programme provided practical education for young participants, helping them better understand President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary path and the historical bonds between the Vietnamese and Chinese revolutions. It also enhanced the sense of responsibility among younger generations to preserve and promote bilateral friendship. — VNA/VNS