Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh ahead of Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party Central Committee, National Assembly, State President, Government and Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Friday on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tết) 2026.

The delegation included Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài.

Also joining the delegation were former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; former NA Chairpersons Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, Vice State Presidents, NA Vice Chairpersons, Deputy PMs, and incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

The wreaths laid by the delegation bore the inscription “Forever grateful to great President Hồ Chí Minh.”

The leaders showed their respects and deep gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh – a genius leader and national liberation hero who dedicated his whole life to the struggle for national liberation and reunification, and construction. They pledged that the entire Party, armed forces and people of Việt Nam will steadfastly pursue the path chosen by President Hồ Chí Minh, creatively apply his thought, and advance the revolutionary cause he entrusted to future generations to new heights, striving to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s major powers.

Following the ceremony, the delegation laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street in Hà Nội.

On the same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission – the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee – the Ministry of Public Security, as well as the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hà Nội also paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and laid flowers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs.

Incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State also laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to veteran revolutionaries and fallen heroes at the Mai Dịch Cemetery in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS