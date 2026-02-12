Venezuelan legislators extend congratulations to Việt Nam on 14th National Party Congress’ success

HÀ NỘI - Saúl Ortega, head of the Venezuelan National Assembly’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Venezuela–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, led a delegation to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela on February 11 to congratulate Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

Ortega conveyed congratulations from Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and CPV leaders, expressing confidence that Việt Nam will continue to achieve major accomplishments and successfully realise its development goals to 2030 and vision to 2045.

He said that the Venezuela–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group was established last month, comprising members from the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), allied parties and some opposition parties. The visit to the Vietnamese Embassy is among the group’s first activities, reflecting the solidarity and friendship of Venezuelan political forces with Việt Nam’s nation-building and development cause, he noted.

Sharing impressions from his multiple visits to Việt Nam, most recently in September last year, Ortega praised Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements, poverty reduction efforts and improvements in people’s living standards, affirming that these successes demonstrate the leadership role of the CPV and the enduring value of President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology.

Meanwhile, legislator Yosneisy Paredes, the youngest member of the new friendship group, said she will actively contribute to further promoting the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Venezuela and Việt Nam, as well as parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Informing guests about the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, Ambassador Vũ Trung Mỹ said the congress set out major policy directions for a new development phase, aiming for Việt Nam to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed nation by 2045.

He thanked the PSUV, the Venezuelan Government, people and political forces for their consistent support for Việt Nam, stressing that Việt Nam attaches great importance to nurturing the traditional friendship fostered by late President Hugo Chávez and generations of leaders of both countries.

Earlier, the ambassador received leaders of a number of parties within Venezuela’s ruling Great Patriotic Pole alliance who came to congratulate Việt nam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress. VNA/VNS