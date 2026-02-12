Memorial service for former Government leader in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) held a state-protocol memorial service for former Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers (now the Government) Đoàn Duy Thành in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Thành held a series of senior roles across decades of public service. He served as a member of the Party Central Committee during its 5th and 6th tenures, National Assembly deputy in the 7th and 8th terms, Secretary of the Hải Phòng Party Committee and Chairman of the Hải Phòng People’s Committee, Minister of Foreign Trade, Minister of Foreign Economic Relations (now the Ministry of Industry and Trade), Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A delegation from the Party Central Committee and the Government, led by Politburo member of the 13th tenure and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, paid tribute to the late former Deputy Chairman and extended condolences to his family.

Another delegation representing the State President, headed by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, also paid respect and offered sympathies to the bereaved family.

The NA delegation, led by Vice Chairman Vũ Hồng Thanh, came to pay tribute and express condolences.

Representing the VFF Central Committee, a delegation led by member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the VFF and Central Mass Organisations, and Vice President–General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee Hà Thị Nga, also paid respect.

Among those in attendance were former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, along with many incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and other leaders sent wreaths in tribute.

The burial ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 on February 13 at his hometown cemetery in Lai Khê Commune, Hải Phòng City. VNA/VNS