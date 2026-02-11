Vietnamese leaders send letters of sympathy over severe flood damage in Mozambique

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has sent a letter of sympathy to Chairman of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) and President of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo following great losses of human and property caused by prolonged flooding in the country.

In his letter, General Secretary Lâm affirmed that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam always stand side by side with the Party, State and people of Mozambique during this difficult time. He announced a relief assistance package worth US$100,000 from the Party, State and people of Việt Nam to help Mozambican people overcome the consequences of the natural disaster.

On this occasion, State President Lương Cường also sent a message of sympathy to President Daniel Francisco Chapo, sharing the difficulties and challenges facing Mozambique, and wishing Mozambican people in the affected areas an early return to normal life. VNS