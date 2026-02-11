Lao ambassador underscores enduring Việt Nam–Laos ties on Spring 2026 visit

PARIS — Lao Ambassador to France Kalamoungkhoune Souphanouvong has extended warm congratulations to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam on the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, reaffirming that Laos always values and takes pride in the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit to the Vietnamese Embassy in France on February 10, the ambassador also extended New Year wishes to all embassy officials and staff.

He noted that Việt Nam’s achievements serve as a strong source of encouragement for Laos, helping to strengthen confidence in each country’s development path as well as in the long-standing Lao–Việt Nam relationship.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải said the attention and support from the Lao side once again highlight the exceptional depth of Việt Nam–Laos relations, a bond forged and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, marked by a rare blend of comradeship and brotherhood in international relations.

Sharing reflections from his own working experience, Ambassador Hải underlined the practical, close-knit and trust-based nature of bilateral cooperation, not only at the strategic level but also through frequent and concrete exchanges between agencies and people of both sides. He stressed that Việt Nam always remembers and deeply values the invaluable support and companionship of the Lao Party, State and people throughout its struggle for independence as well as its nation-building and development process.

Ambassador Hải congratulated Laos on the success of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, affirming that Việt Nam regards Laos’ achievements as a shared joy and expressing confidence that Laos will continue to record new accomplishments in national construction and development.

Both sides agreed that as Việt Nam and Laos enter a new stage of development, their successful Party congresses will create fresh opportunities and momentum to further deepen their friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

On the occasion of Việt Nam’s traditional Lunar New Year, Ambassador Hải extended wishes of health, peace and success to Ambassador Kalamoungkhoune Souphanouvong, officials and staff of both embassies and their families. — VNA/VNS