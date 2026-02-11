Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Lao ambassador underscores enduring Việt Nam–Laos ties on Spring 2026 visit

February 11, 2026 - 10:21
The Lao ambassador to France has congratulated Việt Nam on the success of its 14th National Party Congress, describing the country’s achievements as a source of encouragement for Laos.
Lao Ambassador to France Kalamoungkhoune Souphanouvong (right) and Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải. — VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — Lao Ambassador to France Kalamoungkhoune Souphanouvong has extended warm congratulations to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam on the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, reaffirming that Laos always values and takes pride in the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit to the Vietnamese Embassy in France on February 10, the ambassador also extended New Year wishes to all embassy officials and staff.

He noted that Việt Nam’s achievements serve as a strong source of encouragement for Laos, helping to strengthen confidence in each country’s development path as well as in the long-standing Lao–Việt Nam relationship.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải said the attention and support from the Lao side once again highlight the exceptional depth of Việt Nam–Laos relations, a bond forged and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, marked by a rare blend of comradeship and brotherhood in international relations.

Sharing reflections from his own working experience, Ambassador Hải underlined the practical, close-knit and trust-based nature of bilateral cooperation, not only at the strategic level but also through frequent and concrete exchanges between agencies and people of both sides. He stressed that Việt Nam always remembers and deeply values the invaluable support and companionship of the Lao Party, State and people throughout its struggle for independence as well as its nation-building and development process.

Ambassador Hải congratulated Laos on the success of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, affirming that Việt Nam regards Laos’ achievements as a shared joy and expressing confidence that Laos will continue to record new accomplishments in national construction and development.

Both sides agreed that as Việt Nam and Laos enter a new stage of development, their successful Party congresses will create fresh opportunities and momentum to further deepen their friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

On the occasion of Việt Nam’s traditional Lunar New Year, Ambassador Hải extended wishes of health, peace and success to Ambassador Kalamoungkhoune Souphanouvong, officials and staff of both embassies and their families. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

Politics & Law

Việt Nam–Laos solidarity highlighted in Tết gathering

In his remarks, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm stressed that 2025 was a year of major historical significance for Việt Nam, marked by important milestones including the 95th founding anniversary of the CPV, the 80th anniversary of the National Day, and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification
Politics & Law

Permanent Secretariat member honours former Party leaders

Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Tuesday paid visits and extended New Year wishes to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh and to offer incense in remembrance of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at his residence.

