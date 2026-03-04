NA candidates aspire to propel Hải Phòng's maritime ports and logistics

HẢI PHÒNG — Voters in Hải Phòng City have expressed their trust in the people selected as candidates for National Assembly (NA) deputies for the 16th tenure.

They expressed their belief in the meeting with Lê Minh Hưng, member of the Politburo, secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the Central Organisation Committee, alongside the candidates for NA deputies for the 16th tenure.

All candidates are individuals of intellect, resolve and rich experience, fully meeting the criteria and eminently worthy of becoming NA deputies.

Voters hoped that once elected as NA deputies, the candidates would continue to devote their efforts and wisdom to implementing an effective and efficient two-tier local government system, propelling the nation into a new era, while proposing policies to enable Hải Phòng to further leverage its strengths as the largest port city in northern Việt Nam.

Trịnh Quốc Vụ, a voter from Đồ Sơn Ward, noted that the candidates' action programmes feature clear viewpoints, specific objectives, detailed roadmaps and high feasibility.

He urged that, if elected as NA deputies for the 16th tenure, they should faithfully implement their stated action programmes, particularly by staying close to the people, listening actively to public opinions.

In particular, the deputies should actively focus on developing tourism, logistics and commerce in Đồ Sơn Ward, while creating conditions for Hải Phòng City as well as other wards and special zones to achieve strong growth in the coming years.

On behalf of the candidates for NA deputies for the 16th tenure in Hải Phòng City, Hưng acknowledged the voters' opinions and addressed several points raised.

He emphasised that Hải Phòng holds a strategic position, particularly for marine economic development and logistics.

To drive the city's robust marine economic growth in line with central directives, the city will continue to refine its institutions, policies and legal framework to enable breakthroughs, rapid and sustainable development.

If elected as NA deputies, the candidates pledged to maintain close ties, enhance engagement, and attentively listen to the aspirations and feedback of grassroots voters, thereby contributing informed opinions to the NA for refining institutions, policies and laws.

This will help achieve the city's goals in marine economic development, high-quality tourism, logistics services and clean energy, ultimately improving the material and spiritual lives of the people. — VNS