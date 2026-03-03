Vietnamese Embassy in Israel urges Vietnamese citizens to strengthen safety measures

TEL AVIV — As fighting involving the US, Israel and Iran entered its fourth day with an increasingly complex trajectory, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has urged members of the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the country to remain vigilant and strictly comply with Israeli security regulations, the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Tel Aviv reported.

The embassy said the involvement of Hezbollah from Lebanon had heightened the risk of escalation on multiple fronts, while casualties from the fighting were rising.

Israel was also entering the Purim festival, a period typically marked by large crowds and public gatherings.

Under current guidance issued by the Israel Home Front Command, gatherings for Purim celebrations are prohibited, including in shelters, to ensure absolute safety.

Security restrictions are in place until 8pm on Saturday. Before that time, Israeli authorities will continue to assess the situation and may adjust the guidance as necessary.

To safeguard people and property, the embassy asked the community to strictly follow local regulations and regularly monitor updates from the Israel Home Front Command.

People were advised to minimise travel between cities, remain close to shelter areas, proactively devise personal and family safety plans and be ready to implement relocation measures when officially instructed.

The embassy also recommended maintaining regular contact with the diplomatic mission.

In case of emergency or where citizen protection is required, individuals may contact the embassy directly on +972 55 502 5616 and +972 50 878 3373.

Previously, on Monday, Chargé d’Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel Nghiêm Xuân Hải Đăng said that, to date, the embassy had not recorded any Vietnamese casualties or injuries resulting from recent rocket attacks.

Since the onset of the Middle East conflict on February 28, the embassy had activated its emergency response mechanism, maintained a round-the-clock presence, updated the situation hourly and frequently issued safety advisories to the community through official channels.

An ongoing review and compilation of a list of citizens by residence was underway. The community had been urged to maintain close contact with the embassy and to proactively notify it of any change of residence or emergency situation. — VNS