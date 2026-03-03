Protestants provided with legal regulations on the upcoming elections

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs in coordination with the Department of Justice of Hà Nội, has organised a conference to disseminate laws on belief, religion, and election laws to religious leaders, officials, and Protestant followers in the area.

The meeting held on Monday in Hoài Đức Commune was one of the activities of preparation for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and representatives to the People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

At the meeting, Vũ Duy Hiên, deputy head of the department’s division 3, said that during the construction and development of the capital city, people of all religions in general, and Protestants in particular, have always been closely connected with the ethnic community, actively participating in pastoral, humanitarian, and charitable activities, building cultural life and maintaining social stability in the locality.

Many churches have become shining examples in building a civilised, united, and compassionate life, embodying the spirit of "Living the Gospel, serving God, serving the Fatherland, serving the nation, living a good life, and upholding moral values," making practical contributions to the overall development of the city, he said.

The election is an opportunity for every citizen to demonstrate their right to self-governance, responsibility, and faith in the development of the nation.

In previous elections, the Protestant community in Hà Nội demonstrated a sense of civic responsibility, actively participating and contributing to the overall success of the city.

Hiên expressed his confidence that pastors, leaders, and preachers will continue to be positive factors in propagating and mobilising believers to properly exercise their rights and civic duties, contributing to making the upcoming election democratic, safe, and in accordance with the law.

Pastor Nguyễn Hữu Mạc, principal of the Hà Nội Theological Seminary, said that organising the meeting was of great importance, helping religious leaders, officials, and followers better understand legal regulations, especially in exercising their rights and obligations as citizens in the election.

This will enable them to exercise their rights and obligations correctly, contributing to the success of this meaningful election.

Meanwhile, Thiều Thị Hương, head of the Protestant Affairs Department of the Government's Committee for Religious Affairs, discussed the basic and core contents of the law on belief and religion, and the upcoming election.

Through this meeting, the city authorities will continue to strengthen coordination with religious organisations, contributing to raising legal awareness and creating consensus among Protestant communities, aiming for the successful organisation of the elections in the capital city. — VNS