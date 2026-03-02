National Assembly election: Key milestones ahead of polling day

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will go to the polls on March 15 to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and members of People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

According to the National Election Council, several important milestones remain between now and polling day.

On March 2, election committees receive and distribute election materials and ballot papers to polling teams, no later than 13 days before voting day.

The next day will see the official campaign period begin from the date of publication of the final list of candidates and conclude 24 hours before voting commences, lasting up to 15 days.

On March 5, the National Election Council, election committees, election boards and polling teams complete the review and settlement of complaints and denunciations relating to candidates, no later than 10 days before polling.

On March 10, authorities responsible for compiling voter lists must resolve complaints concerning additions to voter rolls, no later than five days before election day.

In line with the Party’s policy of streamlining the political system, and to ensure consistency within the legal framework for elections in the new phase, the 15th NA adopted the law amending several articles of the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and Deputies to People’s Councils at its 9th session on June 24, 2025.

The law came into force on July 1, 2025. — VNA/VNS