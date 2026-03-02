Đồng Tháp border communes - steadfast on the frontline, ready for election day

ĐỒNG THÁP — The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term is a particularly important political event and a major festival of the entire nation.

Along with communes and wards across the province, localities in the border areas of southern Đồng Tháp are actively preparing for the March 15 election day.

The locality has a land border of more than 50km to Prey Veng Province of Cambodia, with six border communes and wards of Tân Hồng, Tân Hộ Cơ, Tân Thành, Thường Phước, Hồng Ngự and Thường Lạc.

In several border localities, preparations for the election have been carried out actively and urgently.

To date, election work has ensured compliance with the prescribed timeline and regulations, with localities striving to make thorough preparations.

Immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, polling team No. 6 of Hamlet 3 in Tân Hồng Commune, held a meeting to discuss preparations.

Lê Văn Nông, head of the polling team, said a Zalo group has been created to facilitate communication and work exchanges with members participating in election training sessions.

So far, the team has implemented tasks in accordance with procedures, regulations and timelines. The summary biographies of candidates and the voter list have been posted at the polling station, which has more than 760 voters.

The Gò Da Hamlet Cultural House in Tân Hồng Commune serves as polling station No 8 with nearly 800 voters.

Lê Văn Tiền, head of the polling team, said that in recent days members of the team have cleaned and decorated the site, put up Party and National flags and displayed banners and slogans promoting the election at the polling station.

“The team has issued its working regulations, developed an election implementation plan and assigned specific tasks to each member,” Tiền said.

“It has also prepared contingency plans for mobile ballot boxes, which will be brought to the homes of elderly and infirm voters who have difficulty travelling, enabling them to cast their ballots directly.”

According to the Tân Hồng Commune Election Committee, the locality has proactively translated higher-level directives into concrete plans for organising the election of deputies to the sixteenth National Assembly and deputies to People’s Councils at all levels.

Election preparations in Tân Hồng Commune have been carried out on schedule.

Specifically, the commune has issued all necessary documents and plans to lead and direct the election work; established the commune election committee, seven election boards and 25 polling teams.

The commune has completed and posted the voter list, which includes more than 23,000 voters; designated seven electoral units and identified 25 polling stations.

Đào Ngọc Bích, chairwoman of the Commune People’s Committee and deputy chairwoman of the Commune Election Committee, said that as Tân Hồng is a border commune, the Steering Committee and the Commune Election Committee have paid special attention to ensuring security and order in the area to prepare well for election day.

Before, during and after election day, the security and order sub-committee will proactively implement plans to address any arising situations.

Along the border line, police, military and border guard forces will be further strengthened under a coordinated mechanism to ensure security and order, including maintaining population stability.

At the same time, the commune is intensifying information and communications work on the election day through various forms, ensuring that voters are fully informed and participate in the election in sufficient numbers, on time and in accordance with requirements.

Meanwhile, in the border commune of Thường Phước, the steering committee, the election committee, election boards and polling teams have also recently convened to review the situation and progress of election preparations in the locality.

According to the Thường Phước commune election committee, preparations for the election have been carried out urgently, in compliance with legal regulations and in line with the proposed schedule.

The Standing Board of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Thường Phước Commune has organised the third consultative conference and finalised the official list of eligible candidates for the election.

Hamlets have completed the public posting of voter lists at polling stations, with a total of more than 45,000 voters.

In addition, information and communications activities related to the election have been implemented in various appropriate forms, alongside strict measures to ensure security and order.

According to the Đồng Tháp Provincial Election Committee, based on the plan of the National Election Council, the provincial Election Committee and election committees of communes and wards have developed detailed plans to implement election work in their respective localities, ensuring consistency in the implementation schedule.

During the organisation of election activities, the Provincial People’s Committee and the Provincial Election Committee have regularly and promptly provided professional guidance on election procedures to local authorities.

The province has established six election boards for National Assembly deputies and 28 election boards for provincial People’s Council deputies for the 2026–2031 term.

Commune-level People’s committees have established 102 election committees and 712 election boards across 712 electoral units, comprising representatives of state agencies, political organisations, socio-political organisations, social organisations and local voters.

Across Đồng Tháp Province, there are 2,002 polling stations with more than 3,273,000 voters. The total number of provincial People’s Council deputies to be elected is 85, while 2,331 deputies will be elected to commune-level People’s councils.

According to Châu Thị Mỹ Phương, deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, chairwoman of the Provincial People’s Council and chairwoman of the Đồng Tháp provincial Election Committee, in the coming period authorities will continue to strengthen focused and unified leadership and direction from election steering committees and election committees at both provincial and commune levels in implementing key election tasks.

Priority will be given to personnel work; comprehensive and effective information and communications on the election; ensuring security, order and social safety; handling complaints and denunciations if they arise; and strengthening inspection, supervision and professional guidance on election work in localities, along with other key tasks, she said. — VNS