PM inspects key transport projects in central region

GIA LAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính conducted on-site inspections of several major transport projects in the central region on Sunday, including the Quảng Ngãi – Hoài Nhơn and Hoài Nhơn – Quy Nhơn expressways, as well as the second runway and supporting facilities at Phù Cát Airport.

The Quảng Ngãi – Hoài Nhơn Expressway, spanning 88km with a total investment of more than VNĐ21 trillion (US$807 million), traverses Quảng Ngãi and Gia Lai provinces and forms a critical segment of the eastern North–South Expressway network under the 2021–2025 master plan.

Construction began in early 2023. The full 88km mainline has now been completed, with ongoing work limited to guardrails, service roads, and interchanges.

Acceptance checks have been cleared for 44km, making that section ready for immediate operation, while the entire route is expected to complete commissioning formalities in March.

Meanwhile, the Hoài Nhơn – Quy Nhơn Expressway covers 70.1km across Gia Lai Province at a total cost of VNĐ12.4 trillion. Progress stands at 99.9 per cent, with the entire main route finished and formally accepted for operation. Remaining items include 2.06KM of service roads, 12 water crossings, and drainage works.

Inspecting sections passing through Đức Phổ and Bình Đề tunnels, the PM visited and presented gifts to engineers and workers at the construction sites. He expressed appreciation for their dedication, noting that many had forgone family time and worked continuously through the Lunar New Year holiday to accelerate progress and bring the projects to early completion.

Quảng Ngãi and Gia Lai provinces were asked to begin planning immediately once the expressways open. Priorities include developing new economic corridors along the routes, restructuring agricultural production toward higher-value crops and livestock, reorganising industrial parks and economic zones, and optimising production and trade to fully capitalise on the benefits generated by the new infrastructure.

On the same day, the PM and his delegation inspected progress at the second runway and ancillary infrastructure project at Phù Cát Airport in Gia Lai Province, where they encouraged on-site construction teams.

The Phù Cát Airport expansion carries a total investment exceeding VNĐ3.24 trillion. Groundbreaking took place in September 2025, with the original completion date set for September 2026.

The Government has directed relevant agencies and contractors to compress the timeline by three months, aiming for completion in June 2026 and operational handover in the early third quarter, well ahead of the initial schedule. — VNA/VNS