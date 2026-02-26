Int’l travel magazine highlights fireworks as Phú Quốc's new 'signature' on the global tourism map

According to the magazine, these uninterrupted pyrotechnic performances have played a pivotal role in establishing the 'Pearl Island' as one of Southeast Asia's most notable emerging destinations.

Fireworks are typically considered a luxury reserved for major festivals and special occasions. Yet, on Phú Quốc, what was once an extravagance has become a familiar nightly rhythm.

Since January 2024, the island has maintained continuous evening displays for over two years, a streak virtually without precedent. Nearly 580,300 shells have been launched, illuminating the skies above Sunset Town with a frequency that Travel + Leisure describes as "rarely maintained anywhere else in the world."

The publication notes that these are not isolated fireworks shows. They are synchronised with large-scale multimedia spectacles such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea, creating a seamless blend of light, music, water, fire, and cutting-edge performance technology. This convergence has transformed the Phú Quốc skyline into a distinctive 'visual signature', a key differentiator helping the island forge its own identity amid intensifying competition among regional island destinations.

"This isn't spectacle for spectacle's sake," Travel + Leisure wrote.

According to the article, the fireworks series has evolved into a visual symbol of a larger ambition: to restore growth momentum, consolidate international positioning, and demonstrate that Phú Quốc can redefine what a tropical destination offers after sunset. While many destinations wind down at night, on Phú Quốc, the evening marks the beginning of the climax.

Behind Phú Quốc's sleepless skies lies the impact of Sun Group, Việt Nam's 'fireworks giant', renowned for the success of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF), as well as displays in Hạ Long (Quảng Ninh Province), Hà Nam (Ninh Bình Province), and Cát Bà (Hải Phòng City). Beyond elevating local tourism, this creative imprint has achieved national scale, with Sun Group recently sponsoring a large-scale artistic fireworks performance at Mỹ Đình Stadium to celebrate the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

This ambition is quickly reflected in impressive growth figures. After exceeding visitor targets by more than 12 per cent in 2025, Phú Quốc recorded a nearly 60 per cent increase in international tourist arrivals, entering a strong cycle of recovery and breakthrough. During the recent Lunar New Year holiday alone, the island welcomed an estimated 366,000 visitors, including nearly 93,000 international tourists, a year-on-year increase of over 24 per cent.

Looking ahead, plans to launch additional direct flights by Sun Phú Quốc Airways, an airline named after the island itself, are expected to further enhance connectivity with key source markets, bolstering Phú Quốc's international appeal.

As global travellers seek fresh island destinations as sophisticated alternatives to familiar hubs like Bali or Phuket, Travel + Leisure suggests that Phú Quốc is successfully tapping into this 'spirit of discovery'. Each evening, visitors witness a true feast of light on a tropical shore, a nightly recurring experience that somehow never feels repetitive.

Looking ahead, the American publication observes that with its current growth trajectory, Phú Quốc is being positioned alongside, and even possesses the potential to surpass, long-established icons of regional island tourism. From Travel + Leisure's perspective, the two-year fireworks streak has not only brightened the tropical sky but also illuminated a new status for Phú Quốc on the international tourism map: as a large-scale performance hub for Asia, where each night's light tells a story of ambition and breakthrough.