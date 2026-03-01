Vinmec opens Vinmec Ocean Park 2 hospital as the first integrated healthcare model in Việt Nam

HƯNG YÊN — Vinmec Healthcare System opened its 10th hospital, Vinmec Ocean Park 2, with a total investment of VNĐ1.482 trillion (US$56.5 million) in Hưng Yên Province on March 1.

This is the first hospital to implement a comprehensive, on-site integrated model of treatment, rehabilitation, and convalescence, shifting from 'pure treatment' to 'holistic care', establishing a new standard in high-quality healthcare in Việt Nam.

Vinmec Ocean Park 2 Hospital is located in the Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 - The Empire urban area, covering a total area of over 31,000sq.m, with a capacity of 114 inpatient beds and an expected 135,000 outpatient visits per year. The hospital comprises 14 specialities, providing a full range of examination, treatment, surgery, rehabilitation and post-treatment care services in line with international standards.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên praised Vinmec's contributions to caring for and protecting the health of the people.

Tuyên emphasised that Vinmec's pioneering implementation of the community hospital model, strengthening primary healthcare and chronic disease management and providing continuous monitoring for patients and the public, is entirely consistent with and concretises the Politburo‘s Resolution 72, shifting strongly from treatment to prevention and strengthening community healthcare.

He also expressed his hope that Vinmec will continue to promote the role of the private healthcare sector, improve professional quality, service quality and healthcare management, gradually bringing Vietnamese healthcare closer to regional and global standards.

For the first time in Việt Nam, patients can access a closed ecosystem from treatment and surgery to rehabilitation and convalescence within the hospital grounds. The convalescence area is designed to international 'healthcare resort' standards, with 18 presidential villas, ensuring privacy, tranquillity, and 24/7 medical monitoring. It provides personalised nutrition and care for each patient.

As the 10th hospital in the system, Vinmec Ocean Park 2 inherits the entire professional management platform, quality control processes, and synchronised safety standards of Vinmec. Besides its comprehensive multi-speciality system, the hospital focuses on developing a leading area in Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal disorders, strongly applying 3D technology in personalised treatment, especially in joint replacement, sports injuries, and rehabilitation. The second leading area is a specialised rehabilitation model for neurological, cardiovascular, and post-surgical conditions, ensuring continuous and comprehensive treatment and recovery.

Notably, Vinmec Ocean Park 2 is the first unit in the system to implement the 'Community Hospital' model. Along with two clinics at Ocean Park 1 and Ocean Park 2, the hospital forms the Ocean City medical complex, closely connected to the community, operating on a family doctor model, focusing on primary care, routine screening, chronic disease management, and post-treatment follow-up based on the principles of continuous care – close to home – and high quality.

At the event, Prof. Dr Trần Trung Dũng, General Director of Vinmec Healthcare System, said: “Vinmec Ocean Park 2 is not simply the 10th hospital in the system, but a comprehensive healthcare model that has been nurtured for many years, where professional quality, high technology and post-treatment care are equally important. More than just treatment, we aim to provide patients with a complete recovery journey so they can return to normal life in the best possible way and maintain their health sustainably.” — VNS