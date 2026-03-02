Party chief pledges determination to fight against corruption, wastefulness

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has affirmed the determination to fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena with a change of mindset and approaches in the new era.

He was speaking on Monday at a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and relevant agencies on strengthening the Party’s leadership over anti-corruption and anti-wastefulness.

The session aimed to give opinions on the project on reviewing the 20-year implementation of the resolution issued at the third plenum of the 10th Party Central Committee on the anti-corruption matter.

The project is set to be submitted to the Party Central Committee for consideration and issuance of a new resolution on anti-corruption, anti-wastefulness and the fight against negative phenomena in the new period.

Lâm said the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena is an especially important, regular and long-term task in the Party and political system’s building and rectification.

He commended the Commission for Internal Affairs for its efforts and close coordination with relevant agencies in thoroughly and seriously preparing the implementation.

He requested the commission to urgently finalise the project to ensure the highest quality before submitting it to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee for consideration and decision.

The Party chief stressed that resolutely and persistently preventing and repelling corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena is a consistent and overarching policy of the Party and State.

The issuance of a resolution on strengthening the Party’s leadership over anti-corruption, anti-wastefulness and anti-negative phenomena in the new period at the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee affirms the Party’s special attention to this work.

It affirmed the Party’s determination to intensify the fight against 'internal enemies' in the coming period with new thinking and approaches, he said.

The General Secretary affirmed the importance of handling violations strictly, humanely and convincingly, with no forbidden zones and no exceptions.

The anti-corruption and anti-wastefulness task must also go hand in hand with socio-economic development tasks, serving the goal of sustaining double-digit economic growth in the coming years, he said.

He underscored the need to create a transparent environment and ensure a safe legal framework so that people and companies can confidently make investments and do business. — VNS