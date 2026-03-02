NA Standing Committee backs three legal reforms

HÀ NỘI — At its 55th session on Monday, the National Assembly Standing Committee considered three draft laws aimed at modernising notarial services, expanding legal aid and clarifying access-to-information rules.

The proposed amendments to the Law on Notarisation seek to decentralise management, transferring authority on recognition of foreign notary qualifications as well as the appointment, reappointment and dismissal of notaries from the Ministry of Justice to provincial People’s Committee chairs.

The draft also adjusts organisational rules, shifting some references from district to commune administrative units, and allows greater flexibility when notary offices relocate. Procedures would be streamlined with increased use of existing data, while preserving essential safeguards.

Lawmakers urged provisions to support online notarisation so citizens can complete procedures remotely.

Revisions to the Law on Legal Aid would broaden beneficiaries to include members of very small ethnic groups, people suffering financial hardship from disasters, epidemics or other force‑majeure events, individuals covered by the State Compensation Law, and foreigners protected by international treaties to which Việt Nam is a party.

The bill removes restrictive rules on where legal aid centres may open branches.

Deputies asked drafters to clarify their rationale and implementation plans, and stressed the need for funding measures, including socialised support alongside State budgets.

The amended Law on Access to Information would require agencies to release information they hold when necessary to protect public interest or community health, and permit partial disclosure of mixed records where separable non-sensitive portions exist.

It narrows commune‑level obligations to providing information they create, not just information they receive, aligning with decentralisation principles, and promotes both traditional and digital channels to improve access.

The Standing Committee called for a clear list of proactively disclosed data, especially digital and open datasets, balanced against State secrets and privacy, and for enforceable rules on response times and sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Law and Justice Committee gave overall support to the three drafts but recommended careful assessment of implementation challenges to ensure feasibility and consistency across the legal system.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn urged drafters to centre citizens and businesses, accelerate administrative reform and digital transformation and ensure the laws are actionable, not merely declarative, so services reach people in remote areas.

At the session, he also stressed the revised Law on the Capital must include specific, practical mechanisms with strong checks on delegated powers.

Social insurance policies must ensure stability and balance State, employer and employee interests to avoid public concern, he noted.

Reforms to the Law on Emulation and Commendation should curb formalism and target awards to genuine achievements.

The Standing Committee will also review a draft resolution on the 2026-2030 socio‑economic plan, the Government’s 2025 thrift and waste prevention report, amendments to Resolution 1744 on the National Council for Judge Selection, privileges for the Export‑Import Bank of Korea’s fund office in Việt Nam, and the regular report on public aspirations.

It will finalise preparations for the first plenary session of the 16th NA and urged careful agenda selection to ensure a seamless transition without legal or institutional gaps.

Mẫn warned that several draft laws lack complete dossiers and ordered prompt action. Preparations are underway for upcoming elections and no major issues have been reported, he said, going on to call for full responsibility to meet the tight timetable. — VNS