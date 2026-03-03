PM issues orders to complete 214km of expressway

CENTRAL REGION — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has told the Ministry of Construction and other relevant ministries to work closely with local authorities to urgently complete procedures to enable the operation of 214km of newly built expressway in the central region, ensuring the route is fully open, safe and secure before March 10.

The directive was issued on Sunday as he led a working delegation to inspect major expressway projects and visit resettlement areas established under the 'Quang Trung Campaign' in the central region.

The expressway projects span a total of 351.1 km, with a combined investment of VNĐ70.2 trillion (US$2.68 billion) and stretch across Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa provinces.

Of this, more than 83km of the Vân Phong-Nha Trang section have been fully completed and have been in operation since April 19, 2025.

Over 214 km of the main carriageway, from the beginning of the Quảng Ngãi-Hoài Nhơn section to the southern portal of the Cù Mông tunnel, has been completed. Authorities are finalising procedures to bring these sections into operation.

The remaining 53.7km are scheduled for completion in March.

For the final 53.7km, the Prime Minister urged contractors to mobilise maximum financial resources and organise construction quickly to ensure completion by March.

He also called for the prompt completion of all related administrative procedures and the finishing of tunnel works so that the entire route can be synchronously operational this year.

Regarding traffic management systems and service areas, he directed investors and contractors to accelerate implementation so that these facilities become operational in tandem with the expressway projects.

Project developers and contractors were told to work closely with local authorities to resolve site clearance issues, restore affected areas, safeguard environmental hygiene, and minimise disruption to residents’ travel, livelihoods and production.

Chính ordered the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security to deploy patrol forces immediately upon opening of the new sections, providing guidance and reminders to motorists in line with traffic management plans.

Strict action must be taken against organisations and individuals deliberately violating regulations and endangering road safety to ensure safe, smooth and efficient operation.

He also directed the provinces of Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa to coordinate with ministries and agencies to maximise the effectiveness of the expressways.

Local authorities were asked to review and refine planning, restructure production and services, adjust livestock and crop patterns, and make full use of newly created development space.

Interchanges and rest areas must be developed in accordance with legal regulations, combining commercial activities with modern, green and aesthetically pleasing landscaping.

Particular emphasis was placed on completing site clearance and ensuring that displaced residents are provided with improved housing, livelihoods and business opportunities.

Local authorities were also urged to mobilise communities to participate in monitoring and safeguarding transport infrastructure.

Reporting to the Prime Minister at the construction site of the Quy Nhơn-Chí Thạnh expressway, the Ministry of Construction’s representative said adverse weather, including storms and heavy rainfall, had forced work stoppages and caused landslides and damage to certain structures.

To date, the main roadbed has been completed, with work ongoing on traffic safety systems and drainage infrastructure.

At the Chí Thạnh-Vân Phong project, weak soil conditions and initial delays in securing material supply sources significantly affected ground treatment progress.

Unusually heavy rainfall, particularly during typhoon Kalmaegi and historic floods between November 17 and 24, 2025, further disrupted construction.

Contractors are now continuing work on pavement foundations and traffic safety systems.

Across five expressway projects stretching from Quảng Ngãi to Khánh Hòa, units are installing and finalising traffic monitoring and control systems to meet the target of putting the routes into operation before April 30.

Four rest areas have been completed and are ready for service, while a fifth is under construction and expected to be finished in July.

Chính commended relevant agencies, contractors and local authorities for overcoming natural disasters, adverse weather and material shortages to maintain progress, and expressed particular gratitude to residents who relinquished land to facilitate the projects.

Strong revival

During his visit to resettlement areas established under the campaign, Chính ordered local authorities to develop the Quảng Đức resettlement area in Tuy An Nam Commune, in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, into a model residential community.

The new settlement provides housing for 36 households from the commune who lost their homes during storms and floods at the end of 2025.

It was built under the rapid-response 'Quang Trung Campaign', which aimed to rebuild and repair homes damaged by natural disasters across the central.

He also told relevant stakeholders to fully build roads, electricity, water supply, mobile and internet connectivity, a cultural house, community facilities and a nursery, ensuring equal access to healthcare and education.

Green spaces and landscaping were told to be developed, alongside efforts to create employment and sustainable livelihoods to help residents stabilise their lives.

He expressed hope that residents would uphold a spirit of self-reliance and solidarity to build a model, green and civilised community while promoting socio-economic development and improving both material and spiritual well-being.

Phạm Phụng, a newly resettled resident, said that thanks to the campaign, families had been able to “secure housing and build livelihoods”, creating conditions for a stable and prosperous future.

Residents were deeply grateful to the Party and State, particularly the Prime Minister, for visiting and encouraging them, and pledged to develop the area into a model community as urged, Phụng said.

In line with the Party and State’s consistent policy of 'leaving no one behind', especially the goal of ensuring all citizens have housing ahead of the 14th National Party Congress and the Lunar New Year 2026, Chính launched and swiftly completed the campaign, rebuilding more than 1,500 collapsed or swept-away homes and repairing over 34,000 severely damaged houses in the central region. — VNS