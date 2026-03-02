Voters confident in success of upcoming NA election

HÀ NỘI — Voters and citizens nationwide are buoyed by positive socio-economic momentum in the opening months of 2026 and voiced firm confidence in the success of the upcoming election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, heard the NA Standing Committee’s 55th session in Hà Nội on Monday.

Bright spots in socio-economic landscape

Chairman of the NA Committee for People’s Aspirations and Oversight Dương Thanh Bình reported that during the recent Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday, citizens nationwide enjoyed a joyful, safe, healthy and economical celebration. They appreciated the profound, timely and humane attention of the Party and State leaders as well as local authorities during Tết.

Voters showed full trust in the leadership of the Party and State, as well as key policy moves, including Resolution 79-NQ/TW on state economy development and Resolution 80-NQ/TW on cultural development. Looking to the election of the 16th NA and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term, the public expressed strong belief that the process will deliver capable, responsible representatives who genuinely reflect their aspirations and interests.

Regarding complaints and denunciations, the number of citizens visiting the central citizen reception offices in Hà Nội and HCM City to lodge complaints, petitions and feedback declined markedly month-on-month.

In February, NA bodies handled 69 in-person citizen visits involving 69 cases. Of these, 26 were forwarded to competent agencies for settlement, 16 received written guidance, and 27 were resolved through explanations and persuasion to comply with the law.

Ongoing concerns remain

Despite the gains, committee members were frank about persistent public worries.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh highlighted ongoing cost-of-living pressures in major cities, where rising housing rents and property prices, coupled with fears of upcoming hikes in electricity and water costs, continue to strain household finances. Although the Ministry of Education and Training issued a circular to regulate extra classes, tutoring fees have edged higher as sessions shift off-campus, adding costs for venues and transport.

In public safety, voters praised traffic police for their round-the-clock Tết duty, which cut holiday traffic accidents year-on-year. Still, Thanh noted that overall road accidents in the first two months of 2026 remained high, with 1,804 fatalities and 1,831 injuries recorded, including 65 deaths on peak days.

She also flagged persistent challenges from online scams, personal data leaks, fireworks mishaps and food safety breaches. Unauthorised drone operations, in particular, continue to raise serious risks to civil aviation safety.

Call for drastic handling of outstanding issues

NA Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương said the Standing Committee has put forward several recommendations to the Government and Prime Minister.

It urged the National Election Council to focus on ensuring a smooth and successful election, with strict adherence to rules on candidate-voter meetings and campaigning. It also called for more inspections at polling stations to maintain security and safety so that election day truly becomes a nationwide festival.

Earlier, the committee also gave opinions on granting privileges and immunities to the Office of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund of the Export-Import Bank of Korea in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS