Guarding the skies today: a modern Việt Nam People’s Air Force

The Việt Nam People’s Air Force (March 3, 1955 – March 3, 2026), throughout its journey of formation, combat and growth, has recorded many resounding achievements in wartime as well as in the cause of national construction and defence.

Today, the Air Force and the Air Defence – Air Force Service are advancing in a regular and modern direction, upholding and promoting their proud traditions. They remain ready to dedicate their full strength, intellect and resolve to mastering the nation’s skies, safeguarding a peaceful and stable environment for development, and ensuring the country is never taken by surprise by any aerial threat.