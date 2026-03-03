Guarding the skies today: a modern Việt Nam People’s Air Force

The Việt Nam People’s Air Force (March 3, 1955 – March 3, 2026), throughout its journey of formation, combat and growth, has recorded many resounding achievements in wartime as well as in the cause of national construction and defence.
Today, the Air Force and the Air Defence – Air Force Service are advancing in a regular and modern direction, upholding and promoting their proud traditions. They remain ready to dedicate their full strength, intellect and resolve to mastering the nation’s skies, safeguarding a peaceful and stable environment for development, and ensuring the country is never taken by surprise by any aerial threat.
|A formation of Su-30MK2 aircraft performs at the 2022 Vietnam International Defence Exhibition. VNA/VNS Photos
|A soldier of the 927th Regiment, 371st Division (Air Defence – Air Force Service), fully masters the multi-role Su-30MK2 fighter jet in flight.
|Aircraft of the 917th Helicopter Regiment, Đồng Tháp Unit (370th Division), participate in a national fire-fighting and search and rescue exercise in Hồ Chí Minh City on August 14, 2013, aimed at responding to major disaster scenarios in high-rise buildings.
|A Mi-171 helicopter of the 370th Air Division takes part in the search and rescue mission for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 (March 2014).
|A helicopter of the 372nd Air Division delivers 560 boxes of instant noodles to residents of Lý Sơn Island District, Quảng Ngãi Province, affected by Typhoon No. 9 on October 30, 2009.
|On the morning of March 11, 2014, the Air Defence – Air Force Service deployed aircraft to assist in the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
|A Mi-171 helicopter of the 917th Helicopter Regiment, Đồng Tháp Unit (370th Division), takes off from Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in Hồ Chí Minh City to Phú Quốc Island District, Kiên Giang Province, to airlift an accident victim to Military Hospital 175 for emergency treatment on December 28, 2014.
|A helicopter crew practises hoisting a casualty during the 2024 Air Defence – Air Force Service search and rescue competition.
|Eleven Việt Nam Air Force helicopters arrive at Điện Biên Airport to prepare for the parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (2024).
|Helicopter Regiment 916 rehearses flag-carrying and formation flights in preparation for the 1,000th anniversary of Thăng Long – Hà Nội.
|Naval Air Force personnel conduct training at the DK1 offshore platform.
|A Su-30MK2 takes off for rehearsal flights in preparation for the 2022 Việt Nam International Defence Exhibition.
|A Su-30MK2 fighter jet of the Vietnam Air Force performs at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Việt Nam International Defence Exhibition.
|A formation of Su-30MK2 fighter jets performs a flare display to mark the opening of the 2024 Việt Nam International Defence Exhibition.
|The Việt Nam Air Force has been equipped with modern Su-30MK2 fighter jets, realising the policy of advancing directly towards modernisation.
|General Phan Văn Giang inspects pilot safety equipment at the 927th Regiment, 371st Division (July 24, 2023).