Condolences extended to Indonesia over passing of former Vice President

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka over the passing of former Vice President Try Sutrisno a day earlier.

Indonesia’s sixth vice president and retired army general Try Sutrisno died in Jakarta on Monday at the age of 90, leaving behind a decades-long record of service in the military and in state office.

He served as the vice president of Indonesia from 1993 to 1998 under then-president Soeharto. His vice presidency ended in 1998 and he was replaced by B.J. Habibie on the eve of Soeharto’s resignation.

Tributes and condolences poured in from across the country on the news of Try’s death, including from the Indonesian Presidential Office.

“He was one of the finest sons of the Indonesian nation who devoted his entire life to the nation and state,” State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said in a statement on Monday.

President Prabowo Subianto, who himself is a former army general, led the military funeral at the Kalibata cemetery.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and several former vice presidents, such as Budiono and Jusuf Kalla, as well as several ministers and state officials attended the ceremony and paid their respects to Try. — VNA/THE JAKARTA POST/ANN