Việt Nam opposes use of force against sovereign nations: spokesperson

March 03, 2026 - 20:05
Việt Nam maintains its stance against the use of force against sovereign nations, particularly attacks on civilian infrastructure that result in loss of life, said the foreign ministry's spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng on Tuesday reiterated Việt Nam’s opposition to the use of force against sovereign nations while responding to reporters’ questions regarding the recent escalation of severe tensions in the Middle East.

She noted that Việt Nam’s stance was clearly stated on February 28, 2026, saying the country opposes the use of force against sovereign nations, particularly attacks on civilian infrastructure that result in loss of life.

Such actions have caused serious damage and continue to threaten the lives, safety, and interests of civilians, including Vietnamese citizens, in the region while destabilising economic activities and undermining peace and stability both regionally and globally.

“Việt Nam calls upon all parties involved to act with responsibility, strictly adhere to international law, the United Nations Charter and relevant United Nations resolutions, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, resume negotiations, and create favourable conditions for dialogue towards resolving all differences through peaceful means, for the sake of the people and for the peace, stability, and development of the region and the world," Hằng remarked. — VNA/VNS

