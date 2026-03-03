Top legislator asks Division 9 to safeguard ideological front, ensure successful elections

HCM CITY — Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Tuesday paid a working visit to Division 9 under Army Corps 34 in HCM City, commending its achievements and outlining key tasks for the agency in the new period.

At the meeting, NA Chairman Mẫn expressed his pleasure at visiting one of the first main-force units established on the southeastern battlefield during the resistance war against the US. He said the Division has fulfilled all assigned tasks with excellence, and recorded numerous achievements with twice awarded the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces,” along with the Hồ Chí Minh Order and other prestigious honours.

After hearing reports from the Division, the top legislator praised its strong focus on building political steadfastness, a decisive factor in enhancing overall quality and combat strength. He highlighted its effective integration of the “Determined to Win” emulation movement with studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, as well as campaigns aimed at upholding the mettle, intellect, and noble qualities of “Uncle Hồ's Soldiers” in the new era.

The Division has implemented various practical models to foster a healthy cultural environment, unity, democracy and responsibility within the unit, while strengthening training, improving officers’ capabilities and applying information technology and simulation technology in military exercises.

It has also actively participated in mass mobilisation, social welfare programmes and new-style rural development in coordination with local authorities, contributing to building a strong national defence system based on the participation of all people.

Commending the Division’s efforts and comprehensive achievements, NA Chairman Mẫn urged its officers and soldiers to remain proud of their heroic tradition and continue writing new chapters worthy of the trust of the Party, the State, the Army and the people.

In light of the requirements for national building and safeguarding in the new period, he urged Division 9 to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress, the 12th Party Congress of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) for the 2025-30 tenure, and the Division’s Party Organisation for the next five years. He also requested the unit to fully implement military and defence-related laws adopted by the NA.

He underlined the importance of upholding the Party’s absolute and direct leadership, as well as well as the State’s unified and centralised management over the VPA, describing this as the core principle in building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern army, with political strength as the foremost priority.

He asked the Division to continue strictly implementing resolutions and directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Central Military Commission on Party building and rectification, closely linking this with building a clean and strong Party Organisation in the army, with emphasis on enhancing political and ideological education, ensuring soldiers maintain firm political stance and resilience against negative external influences.

The NA chairman called for intensified efforts to study and follow Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle, in tandem with the effective implementation of patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched at all levels, with innovative and practical models. He urged the unit to actively safeguard the Party’s ideological foundation, maintain the ideological front and the firm “people's heart and mind posture,” and thwart plots of “peaceful evolution” and the depoliticisation of the armed forces.

He called on the Division’s Party Committee and Command to raise awareness among officers and soldiers, especially new recruits, about the significance of the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils for the 2026–31 tenure.

The Division was instructed to step up political and ideological education, closely monitor troops’ sentiments, complete all preparations in line with regulations of the National Election Council and the Ministry of National Defence, and ensure absolute safety and combat readiness throughout the election period. — VNA/VNS