Việt Nam, Japan commit to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Japan held a formal reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday evening to celebrate the 66th birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the Government and people of Việt Nam, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng underlined that after nearly 53 years of establishing diplomatic relations and more than two years since the elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world, the bilateral relationship has developed comprehensively, substantively and effectively across all fields, underpinned by a high level of political trust.

The minister affirmed that Việt Nam remains steadfast in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, in which Japan is viewed as a leading, long-term and trusted partner in the new era of development driven by knowledge, science and technology.

He expressed his confidence that the comprehensive strategic partnership would continue to grow vigorously, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries' people and contributing positively to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

In his remarks, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki recalled the Emperor’s memorable visit to the Southeast Asian nation 17 years ago when he was Crown Prince, and expressed his admiration for the country’s remarkable development achievements.

The diplomat affirmed that Japan would continue to support Việt Nam in addressing the consequences of storms and floods, including through a planned concessional ODA loan worth US$330 million to enhance disaster risk management capacity and climate change response.

Toward the future, Ito voiced his hope that the number of tourists visiting each other's country would exceed 2 million annually by 2030. — VNA/VNS