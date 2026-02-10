Việt Nam–Laos solidarity highlighted in Tết gathering

VIENTIANE – The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos held a gathering in Vientiane on February 9 evening to celebrate the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and welcome the Lunar New Year of the Horse.

In his remarks, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm stressed that 2025 was a year of major historical significance for Việt Nam, marked by important milestones including the 95th founding anniversary of the CPV, the 80th anniversary of the National Day, and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification. Notably, the 14th National Congress in January 2026 was a resounding success, ushering in a new era - the era of the nation’s rise.

Việt Nam’s international standing continues to rise, with diplomatic relations established with 194 countries and strategic or comprehensive strategic partnerships with 42 partners.

Regarding bilateral ties, Tâm affirmed that Việt Nam–Laos relations have been elevated to a new height as a great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion framework following the state visit to Laos by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in December 2025. The diplomat expressed deep gratitude for the sincere and steadfast support extended by the Lao Party, State and people to Việt Nam.

On behalf of the Lao Party and State leaders, General Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member, Standing member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and Deputy Prime Minister, conveyed warm congratulations to the Party, State and people of Vietnam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. He voiced his firm confidence that, under the leadership of the Party after the 14th Congress, Việt Nam will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in national development.

He reaffirmed that regardless of global changes, the Lao Party, State and people will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Vietnam, resolutely preserving and promoting the special Laos–Việt Nam relationship. He praised the two countries for proactively establishing strategic consultation mechanisms and coordinating expert groups to promptly address major issues in economic development and international integration.

The event took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere, vividly reflecting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, reaffirming their shared resolve to advance together toward prosperity and socialism. VNA/VNS