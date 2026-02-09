PM urges expanded Japanese investment, technology transfer to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and its Japan–Mekong Economic Committee to step up coordination with ministries and relevant agencies of both countries to boost investment and enhance its quality, particularly through stronger technology transfer and support for Vietnamese firms to improve competitiveness and participate more deeply in Japanese global value chains.

Hosting a delegation of leaders from 37 JCCI member companies led by Keita Ishii, Chairman of the Japan–Mekong Economic Committee and Chairman and CEO of Itochu Corporation, on Monday, the PM said the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world continues to grow robustly. Japan remains one of Việt Nam’s top investors, with 5,722 valid projects worth US$78.9 billion as of January 31, 2026. Two-way trade in 2025 exceeded $51.43 billion for the first time, while Japan is also Việt Nam’s largest labour cooperation partner.

He praised the role of JCCI and the Japan–Mekong Economic Committee in promoting bilateral ties and acting as a bridge for Japanese enterprises to expand investment in Việt Nam. Việt Nam, he said, is building a facilitating government, improving state governance efficiency, refining economic institutions and further enhancing the business environment, while coordinating closely with Japanese organisations to support stable, long-term operations, job creation and more substantive, high-quality investment cooperation for mutual prosperity.

Keita Ishii and representatives of Japanese firms commended Việt Nam’s reform efforts, particularly institutional improvements, administrative simplification, workforce development and upgrades in infrastructure and logistics that enable companies, including Japanese investors, to operate effectively. They expressed interest in exploring new projects and expanding operations in Việt Nam, and hoped to recruit more high-quality Vietnamese workers.

Congratulating Japan on successfully holding recent elections, PM Chính noted Việt Nam has also successfully convened its 14th National Party Congress, outlining long-term development visions. Việt Nam is accelerating growth and targets double-digit expansion in 2026–2030, aiming to become an upper-middle-income developing country by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045.

He highlighted major socio-economic orientations, foreign policy and defence policy, stressing that Việt Nam will pursue rapid yet sustainable development while advancing three strategic breakthroughs - institutions, infrastructure and human resources - toward more open regulations, seamless connectivity and smart governance and workforce. Priority investment sectors include science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; semiconductors and electronics; the digital economy; green and clean energy; research and development; and high-tech agriculture.

Regarding Japan’s labour demand, the PM said high-quality human resource development is a strategic breakthrough for Việt Nam, serving both domestic development and international cooperation. Việt Nam will continue improving workers’ skills, knowledge, language ability and discipline, and stands ready to cooperate and share human resources with Japan.

The Vietnamese Government will continue building a stable, transparent and predictable investment climate, considering investor confidence a strategic asset. The PM called on Japanese partners to further expand cooperation with Việt Nam, helping deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the development and well-being of both nations. — VNA/VNS