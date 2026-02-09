Foreign missions urged to help develop future industries in HCM City

HCM CITY — HCM City has called on foreign representative offices to continue acting as trusted bridges to enhance mutual understanding, expand trade and investment, promote technology transfer, develop high-quality human resources and advance emerging economic sectors.

At a New Year and Lunar New Year 2026 meeting with consuls general and heads of international organisations and offices in the city on Monday, Nguyễn Văn Được, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee, highlighted the city’s socio-economic performance in 2025.

GRDP rose 8.03 per cent, contributing nearly 24 per cent to the national GDP growth; budget revenue surpassed VNĐ800 trillion (US$30.8 billion); per-capita GRDP reached nearly $8,800; and foreign direct investment topped the country at about $8.2 billion, including over $2 billion in science, technology, digital transformation and innovation.

An international financial centre is also set to begin operations, expected to become a new regional growth driver.

The city successfully hosted numerous major international events in 2025, expanding its global partnerships and reinforcing its image as a dynamic, open and friendly metropolis.

Được said these achievements reflected the trust and cooperation of international partners, expressing appreciation for the support of the consular corps and global community across investment, trade, education, health care, culture and innovation initiatives.

He stressed that while 2026 offers new opportunities, it also poses higher requirements, requiring deeper international cooperation alongside internal efforts. HCM City pledged to remain a responsible and effective partner by further improving the investment environment, ensuring transparency and stability, maintaining regular dialogue, promptly addressing obstacles and facilitating long-term cooperation.

Timur Sadykov, Consul General of Russia and head of the consular corps in HCM City, said that despite challenges, 2025 was a dynamic and productive year with significant achievements. Amid global uncertainties, Việt Nam maintained strong growth, macroeconomic stability and effective foreign investment attraction.

He noted that these results reflect prudent leadership and strategic vision as Việt Nam pursues increasingly ambitious goals to secure leading positions regionally and globally in industry, technology, science, education, culture, health care, security and defence.

On behalf of the consular corps, Sadykov thanked city leaders for their support for diplomatic missions and praised the municipal Department of External Affairs for facilitating the effective operations of foreign representative offices. — VNA/VNS