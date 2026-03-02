Sơn La sets tourism as new growth pillar in revised provincial master plan

SƠN LA — Authorities in Sơn La have officially announced adjustments to the provincial master plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, reaffirming services and tourism as one of three key economic pillars.

Under the revised plan, the province will continue developing towards a model of 'four economic zones, two growth poles and seven development corridors', with three strategic pillars: ecological agriculture, processing industry and energy and services–tourism.

The move reflects a clear shift in development thinking, positioning tourism not merely as a supporting sector but as a major driver of economic growth, job creation and the promotion of indigenous cultural values.

The provincial master plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, was previously approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 1676/QĐ-TTg dated December 25, 2023. However, in response to new requirements on administrative restructuring, the implementation of a two-tier local government model and adjustments to national, regional and sectoral plans, a review and update were deemed necessary.

The latest revision retains core orientations that remain relevant, while introducing targeted adjustments to ensure feasibility, coherence and alignment with practical development needs.

Tourism as a growth engine

Blessed with diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Sơn La boasts some of the Northwest’s most distinctive attractions, including the Mộc Châu Plateau, the ecological scenery surrounding the Sơn La hydropower reservoir, and vibrant ethnic traditions expressed through festivals, cuisine and community-based tourism.

These assets have increasingly drawn both domestic and international visitors. The revised plan aims to capitalise on such strengths through green, experiential, ecological and cultural tourism models, closely linked to natural conservation and the preservation of ethnic identities.

By identifying tourism as a central growth pillar, the province seeks to stimulate broader socio-economic development, enhance livelihoods and reinforce its image as a green destination in the Northwest region.

Infrastructure to unlock connectivity

A highlight of the revised master plan is the update of several strategic transport infrastructure projects, notably the proposed Sơn La–Lào Cai expressway and other inter-regional routes.

These projects are expected to significantly shorten travel times and strengthen connectivity between Sơn La and Hà Nội, as well as other key tourism hubs in the northern midlands and mountainous areas.

Improved transport infrastructure is seen as crucial to expanding tourism space, fostering regional linkages and attracting investment in resorts, hospitality services and distinctive tourism products.

The plan also updates orientations on urban development, land use, renewable energy, digital transformation and green economy – foundational elements for building a modern, sustainable tourism ecosystem.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Minh Tiến emphasised that the announcement of the revised master plan provides an important legal basis for managing development, mobilising investment and allocating resources in the coming period.

He called on departments, agencies and local authorities to promptly disseminate the plan’s contents, review sectoral planning schemes to ensure synchronisation, and make information publicly accessible to residents and businesses.

The goal, he said, is to facilitate participation and supervision, contributing to the realisation of Sơn La’s ambition of fast, green and sustainable development by 2050. — VNS