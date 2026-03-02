Tam Chúc complex in Ninh Bình granted special national relic status

NINH BÌNH — Authorities of northern Ninh Bình Province on February 28 held a ceremony to announce the Prime Minister’s decision recognising the Tam Chúc scenic and archaeological complex as a Special National Relic.

The event took place at the Tam Chúc tourism site in Tam Chúc ward and was attended by National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh, Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha and abbot of Tam Chúc Pagoda, along with thousands of local residents and visitors.

At the ceremony, Director of the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Thị Thu Hiền presented the decision and the certificate to Ninh Bình.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ninh Bình provincial People’s Committee Trần Song Tùng described the recognition as a historic milestone for Tam Chúc and for Ninh Bình as a whole. The title not only acknowledges the site’s outstanding values but also affirms the province’s position on Việt Nam's heritage map, he said, stressing that it brings both pride and responsibility in preserving and promoting the relic for future generations.

Local authorities pledged to strictly implement regulations on heritage protection, step up communication and education efforts, particularly among younger generations, and closely link conservation with sustainable development. Cultural and religious festivals will be organised in a solemn, civilised and economical manner, while heritage values will be promoted alongside cultural tourism to improve local livelihoods.

In the coming time, Ninh Bình will work closely with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, experts, businesses and local communities to ensure sustainable preservation and restoration of the complex. The province also plans to gradually prepare a nomination dossier for “Tam Chúc Complex – Vân Long Wetland Nature Reserve” to seek UNESCO World Heritage recognition.

Immediately after the certificate presentation, a special art programme titled Tam Chúc Concert 2026 was staged.

Tam Chúc is a large cultural, spiritual and tourism complex linking Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, Hưng Yên and Phú Thọ provinces. Archaeological artefacts found beneath Tam Chúc Lake and local folklore suggest that more than 1,000 years ago, during the Đinh Dynasty, the area was home to an ancient pagoda and a vibrant Buddhist centre. — VNA/VNS