HÀ NỘI — Moving beyond mere "check-in" trips, 2026 is witnessing the powerful rise of the multi-generational vacation trend – where a getaway is no longer just for a couple or a young family, but a shared journey for grandparents, parents, and children. According to the renowned news agency CNA, along with data from Expedia and Skyscanner, Việt Nam is emerging as a new bright spot in Asia, with Đà Nẵng and Phú Quốc serving as the two leading forces shaping the concept of a "destination for all generations."

Đà Nẵng: Perfect middle ground for three generations

Đà Nẵng is experiencing double-digit growth in the central region, a surge CNA attributes to its seamless, all-encompassing travel ecosystem. It is one of the rare cities that can effortlessly satisfy three different generations on the exact same itinerary.

“Grandparents get their fix of history and heritage architecture, parents their cafes, spas and shopping jaunts, and kids? Enough sandy beaches and theme parks to exhaust them by dinner.” CNA noted

The ultimate showcase of this versatility is Sun World Ba Na Hills. Far more than a standard theme park, it acts as an entire "universe of experiences" perched atop Núi Chúa. A breathtaking cable car ride through the clouds transports guests to a realm where classic European architecture meets wild, mountainous landscapes. Grandparents can find peace wandering the spiritual grounds of Linh Ứng Pagoda; parents can stroll through romantic, French-inspired plazas; and kids or teens can burn off energy at the indoor Fantasy Park or on the thrilling alpine coasters.

This "all-in-one" model doesn't just streamline travel plans; it also removes the physical strain that often complicates large family trips. With every need catered to in a single, cohesive space, quality time isn't lost to exhausting commutes or fragmented scheduling.

Phú Quốc: A symphony of experiences from dawn to dusk

While Đà Nẵng appeals to large families through perfect balance, Phú Quốc wins them over with a relentless, thrilling energy. Boasting a staggering 184 per cent surge in 2026 search interest on Skyscanner, the "Pearl Island" has cemented itself as one of the most vibrant destinations in the Asia-Pacific.

Riding the world’s longest three-rope cable car is an absolute must-do for any family visiting Phú Quốc

A typical itinerary kicks off on the record-breaking three-rope cable car, sweeping visitors across the ocean to Sun World Hòn Thơm. While the younger crowd dives into the water park and lively beach sports, the older generation can kick back, soaking in the turquoise waters and pristine air of the southern islands.

As the afternoon winds down, the mood softens at Sunset Town. Framed by Mediterranean-style architecture, the Kiss Bridge transforms into a stunning focal point of light and romance – a place where the whole family can stroll and capture memories against a blazing sunset.

But it’s after dark that Phú Quốc truly shines. Multimedia spectacles like Kiss of the Sea or Symphony of the Sea, paired with two fireworks shows every single night, turn the night sky into a visual masterpiece. Instead of splintering off into separate activities, the whole family can gather around a dinner table, look up at the stars, and share a magnificent moment. It’s exactly this kind of collective memory that gives family travel its lasting value.

The rise of Đà Nẵng and Phú Quốc on the 2026 global tourism map isn’t just a byproduct of stellar infrastructure or surging search metrics. It reflects a deeply human-centric approach to hospitality. As the multi-generational travel wave sweeps the globe, these two destinations are redefining the Asian resort experience. Here, true luxury isn’t measured by high-end amenities alone, but by the rare ability to forge shared memories across generations. And in 2026, that is the ultimate travel luxury. — VNA/VNS



